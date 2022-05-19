Most photos and article by Lynn Janes and a photo courtesy of Christopher Saxman

Empire Mine Strike rededication 051422 Empire Mine Strike commemoration 051422 Marivel Medel of LULAC served as Master of Ceremonies https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Empire-Zinc-Mine-strike-commemoration-051422/1-Medel.jpg

Empire Mine Strike commemoration 051422 Fred Baca of LULAC gave a brief history of the Empire Zinc Mine Strike https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Empire-Zinc-Mine-strike-commemoration-051422/4Baca.jpg

Empire Mine Strike commemoration 051422 Baca with Delores and Albert Castrillo Sr, who organized the event. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Empire-Zinc-Mine-strike-commemoration-051422/45Baca_Castrillo.jpg

Empire Mine Strike commemoration 051422 Sen. Siah Correa Hemphill gave some of the history of her family. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Empire-Zinc-Mine-strike-commemoration-051422/6Hemphill.jpg

Empire Mine Strike commemoration 051422 Dr. Stephen Fox continued with the history https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Empire-Zinc-Mine-strike-commemoration-051422/5Fox.jpg

Empire Mine Strike commemoration 051422 Local historian Terry Humble presented some of the mine history. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Empire-Zinc-Mine-strike-commemoration-051422/7Humble.jpg

Empire Mine Strike commemoration 051422 UNM's Michelle Kells said the strike was a pivotal moment https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Empire-Zinc-Mine-strike-commemoration-051422/9Kells.jpg

Empire Mine Strike commemoration 051422 The last speaker Luis "Nacho" Quiñones spoke of the indignation Hispanic people endured. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Empire-Zinc-Mine-strike-commemoration-051422/8Quinones.jpg

Empire Mine Strike commemoration 051422 Some participants sought shade https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Empire-Zinc-Mine-strike-commemoration-051422/10GroupSide.jpg

Empire Mine Strike commemoration 051422 Tents also offered shade and further information. https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Empire-Zinc-Mine-strike-commemoration-051422/11GroupTents.jpg

Empire Mine Strike commemoration 051422 Overview of the scene by Photographer Christopher Saxman https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Empire-Zinc-Mine-strike-commemoration-051422/Dedication_6232Saxman.jpg

Empire Mine Strike commemoration 051422 The entire plaque that was affixed to a bridge near the site of the strike https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Empire-Zinc-Mine-strike-commemoration-051422/1Plaque_All.jpg

Empire Mine Strike commemoration 051422 The top of the plaque https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Empire-Zinc-Mine-strike-commemoration-051422/2Plaque_Top.jpg

Saturday May 14, 2022, a large gathering of people came together in Fierro, New Mexico, to commemorate the 72nd anniversary of the Empire Zink Mine strike in 1950 – 1953. The ceremony commemorated a newly placed plaque on Iglesia Street just across the bridge on the right-hand side of the road.

Marivel Medel, LULAC (League of United Latin American Citizens) and master of ceremonies welcomed everyone in attendance and introduced Fred Baca (LULAC). He introduced and said without Albert and Delores Castrillo Sr. the event would not have happened. He presented them with a proclamation from Grant County for the event.

Baca gave a brief introduction of the Empire Zinc Mine strike history. Later several speakers expanded on the history. He said the strike began on October 17, 1950, with the men. They started the strike because of a history of discrimination towards Chicano people with unequal pay, unequal working conditions and housing. In June of 1951, a judge prohibited them from striking with threat of jail. At that time the women and children took up the fight. The local sheriff came with tear gas and hauled the women, one infant, and children (6-10 years old) to jail. The women caused so much chaos, the sheriff let them go. Baca said this anniversary and plaque commemorate the unforgettable brave fight of these women. In 1953 the picket line finally ended with the company settling with the workers. The people never realized that their struggle would gain national attention ,much less a movie (Salt of the Earth) about it. Baca said the women’s movement didn’t start in the 1960s or 1970s, it started with these incredible women. “They put everything on the line and created a path for us today.”

Lynn Baca from LULAC led everyone in the Pledge of Allegiance.

Medel had a proclamation to present that came from Lieutenant Governor Howie Morales. She said he had been unable to attend but sent the proclamation from the state. She read the full proclamation to the gathering that gave a brief history of the event, recognition and appreciation. Copies were given to several of the people involved.

Medel introduced state Senator Siah Correa Hemphill. Hemphill said it had been an honor to be there and help plan the plaque. She thanked the Castrillos and LULAC for all they had done. She said she grew up just around the corner at the T and M Dairy. “I was been inspired by these strong women.” Her grandfather had been one of the first to work at the mines. She said she was proud to come from a strong group of women, her thirteenth great-grandmother had been one of the founding women of Albuquerque. Another one led the suffrage movement in New Mexico and credited them with ratifying the nineteenth amendment in New Mexico. Later that ancestor had been the first Hispanic woman running for congress in 1922.

Medel introduced Dr. Stephen Fox. Fox gave a history that led up to the Empire Zinc Mine strike. He said he was glad to see so many people at an important event. There had been many years of segregation and discrimination that lead up to the strike. Many people do not know the history. The Hispanics had been separated in schools and churches in Hurley and Santa Rita. The Hispanics had the lowest paying jobs with no chance of promotion. They had a dual wage system, the Hispanics made less than the Anglos for the same job. At the company store, the Hispanics waited at the back of the line until all Anglos got served. This eventually spread to other parts of the county. At the same time integration took place, it forced Hispanics not to speak Spanish. It the 1950s things began to get better. Fox had a few thoughts why: it had been partly because of soldiers coming back from the war where they had been exposed to a wider world. Another reason the civil rights movement started. The crucial change had to do with the unions coming to the area. The mining companies did many things to try and stop them.

Medel introduced Terry Humble who is a well-known historian of the area. His overview came from the mine site history. He gave a list of all the mines in the area. Each had contracts and in October of 1950 the Empire Zinc Mine contract came up. The workers didn’t ask for much, mostly equal pay, a pay raise of 15 cents an hour, a few days vacation and sick time. The company denied them, and the picket line started. They closed the entrance to the mine with the picket line. The company had enough influence to get a judge to pass an injunction to stop them from blocking the road. They had state police come in from all over the state and when they started to picket, they arrested them. When that happened, the women came and not just the local women but women from all over the county. They made international news. The women got arrested, beaten, shots got fired and they were abused. Some got run over by cars but stood strong for fifteen months. “They call it the year and one hundred days.”

Medel introduced Dr. Michelle Kells from UNM (University of New Mexico). “This moment represents one of the most significant times in my life both personally and professionally.” She said this strike had been one of the most pivotal moments in the Mexican American cold war moments. She started researching in 1998 Mexican American activism. She said her uncle had survived the Ludlow massacre, in the Animas County coal fields in 1914. She said an entire Hispanic community had been shot down by the national guard. The journey led her to Bayard with questions. She said so many people had helped her with this research. She said it had been an honor to learn the names and stories of the more than 100 women who stood their ground in the strike line. She said this plaque is the first and only one dedicated to the memory of Chicano women activists in the nation.

Medel introduced the last person to speak, Dr. Luis “Nacho” Quiñones. He said that long ago the Spanish names of the places had been changed. He listed them all out and gave the old names. One has gotten changed back. Central got its original name back, Santa Clara, thanks to some city councilors. In parts of his speech he spoke Spanish and he sang a song about the unions. He said he was very honored to be there and happy to see so many people. He brought up the indignation that the Hispanic people endured for one hundred years before the strike. He praised the women for what they had done during the Empire Mine strike. They believed in the union cause. He said: “All of you will not remember the words said to you today but you will remember how you felt and the solidarity and pain of those people and a great sense of pride.” He remembered seeing the movie, Salt of the Earth, when he attended college and never knew anything about it before. The plaque ensures these people will not be forgotten. Quiñones read all the names on the plaque.

Medel thanked all the speakers. Francis Gonzales, Bayard city council, asked that all the families of the people involved in the strike be recognized. They all stood up to be recognized. Medel thanked all the people that helped and had been involved in putting it all together. Afterwards she invited everyone to the Bayard Community Center for food and refreshments.