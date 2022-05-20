Crews Construct Fire Line as Red Flag Warning Continues on Black Fire update 052021

Category: Front Page News Front Page News
Published: 20 May 2022 20 May 2022

Crews Construct Fire Line as Red Flag Warning Continues on Black Fire 

Community meeting scheduled for tonight at 7 p.m. in Truth or Consequences 

Acres: 104,969 acres
Location: 31 miles NW of Truth or Consequences
Containment: 0%
Personnel: 475
Start Date: Friday, May 13, 2022
Cause: Human caused, under investigation 
Fuels: Timber and tall grass

Announcement: The public is invited to the community meeting tonight at 7 p.m. at the Ralph Edward Civic Center, 400 West 4th St, Truth or Consequences, NM 87901. It will also be live-streamed on the Gila National Forest Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/GilaNForest. You do not need a Facebook account to view the meeting.
Fire Update: On Thursday, the Black Fire showed active fire behavior with uphill runs and spotting on the north, east, and south flanks. The fire's east flank exhibited more activity from the evening hours overnight to just before sunrise. Fire personnel continued to actively assess the number of structures threatened.

See Map PDFs at the bottom: 

A Red flag warning remains in effect Friday, with high winds in the forecast. The fire is moving east, northeast, and southeast. Firefighters will focus operations on preparing and constructing direct and indirect control lines and using point protection tactics to protect private property, critical infrastructure, and other values. Hand ignitions are being used to increase fire line depth where needed.

Evacuations: Several areas have been evacuated or are in evacuation readiness. The sheriffs of Grant, Catron, and Sierra counties are using the Ready, Set, Go program to notify residents of evacuation status. For detailed information on Ready, Set, Go! New Mexico, visit https://www.emnrd.nm.gov/sfd/fire-prevention- programs/ready-set-go-new-mexico/.

In coordination with Grant, Catron, and Sierra counties, the following areas are under evacuation status:
GO – Area 2: Encompasses part of Catron and Sierra Counties, including Round Mountain, Diamond Bar Ranch, Me Own Work Center, Links Ranch, Lookout Mountain, and Sugar Loaf Peak
GO – Area 4: Areas in Sierra County, including Hermosa and Mud Spring Mountain SET – Area 1 Encompasses parts of Catron and Sierra Counties, including Beaverhead and Poverty Creek
GO – Area 5: Areas in Grant County, including 150 corridor 1.5 south of Tom Moore Trailhead
SET – Area 3: Areas in Sierra County, including Winston and Chloride
SET – Area 6: Areas in Grant County, including the Dispersed area south of Black Canyon Access point along the 150 corridor
READY – Area 7: Areas in Grant County, including 150 corridor Rocky Point CDST and Rocky Canyon Campground
Evacuation maps can be viewed at: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8103/
Weather: A low pressure system will move out of the Great Basin, causing Red Flag conditions on the Black fire today. Highs will be 78 to 82 with southwest to west winds around 20 mph and gusts up to 35-40 mph. Winds are expected to decrease Saturday with cooler temperatures.

Road Closures: County Road 59, between Beaverhead and the 59/52 junction, and portions of Forest Road 150 (aka North Star Mesa Road or Wall Lake Road). I-25 and other state highways remain open.
Smoke: The Black Fire produces heavy smoke that can be seen from all over the state. The smoke is drifting to the east affecting much of New Mexico before moving northward into Texas. Visit https://fire.airnow.gov/ for additional information.
Aviation Restrictions: Airtankers, helicopters, water scoopers are assisting firefighters suppression efforts. There is a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) over the Black Fire to allow official aviation resources to operate safely. The use of drones by members of the public within a Temporary Flight Restriction is prohibited. Firefighting aircraft cannot fly if any aircraft, including drones, violate the restriction, it also poses a danger to firefighters on the ground by leaving them without aerial support.
Fire Restrictions: The Gila National Forest entered Stage 2 Fire Restrictions at 8 a.m., Thursday, May 19, 2022. Visit https://www.fs.usda.gov/alerts/gila/alerts-notices/?aid=73002. The New Mexico State Forester has implemented statewide fire restrictions. Information is available at https://www.emnrd.nm.gov/sfd/find- current-fire-restrictions/.
More Information:
Inciweb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8103/ New Mexico Fire information: https://nmfireinfo.com/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GilaNForest Twitter: https://twitter.com/gilanforest



Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option above this to the right, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a cheaper and shorter option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

It has come to this editor's attention that people are sending information to the Grant County Beat Facebook page. Please be aware that the editor does not regularly monitor the page. If you have items you want to send to the editor, please send them to editor@grantcountybeat.com. Thanks!

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 