Lake Roberts General Store.
There is a lot of misinformation regarding the fire out on the news. Lake Roberts is open as are all the campgrounds SW of the divide . The store and cabins are open as well as Doc Campbells Post but we have had NO business because of the bad press.
We have no smoke and the weather is great . Somehow this needs to be pointed out to the news stations because Google picks up their info from them and they are saying the area is evacuating! Both Docs and we here in Lake Roberts count on the campers and with the holiday coming we will end up going out of business if this info is allowed to continue.
Please spread the news to the powers that be to let them know this area is not near the Black fire and the area is open for camping but with stage 2 restrictions.