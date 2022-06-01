Community Meeting Tonight at the Sapillo Volunteer Fire Station
Daily Update June 1, 2022
Acres: 254,840 acres
Location: 31 miles NW of Truth or Consequences
Containment: 25%
Personnel: 816
Start Date: Friday, May 13, 2022
Cause: Human-caused, under investigation
Fuels: Timber and tall grass
Structures Lost: 2
Reminder: Community meeting Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at 6 p.m. at the Sapillo Volunteer Fire Station, 860 HWY 35 North, Mimbres, NM.
Interactive Evacuation Map: A real-time, interactive evacuation map is now available. The map provides current information on evacuation status for the Black Fire. For individual inquiries, please contact your local jurisdiction's emergency management agencies.
Fire activity has increased on the east and southern edge of the fire. Fuels, terrain and weather are contributing to increased fire behavior, heat and smoke. Crews are positioned along the fire's edge south of Hermosa and north of McKnight Cabin to suppress and tie in uncontained line; and scout for opportunities to tie control lines together by using natural features like roads and trails. Up on the north end of the fire, control lines are holding, but smoke will be visible as interior pockets of fuel continue to burn. Aircraft are being used to drop water on the fire as winds allow, assisting firefighters on the ground and cooling hotspots.
Weather: Continued very dry conditions with single digit relative humidity and poor overnight recovery combined with breezy southwest wind. Expect hotter temperatures today, light winds this morning will give way to southwest winds with gusts to around 20 miles per hour this afternoon. There will be a slight chance for an afternoon shower or thunderstorm on Thursday and Friday.
Closures: Highway 59 is closed from Mud Hole to the 59/150 intersection. Forest Road 150 is also closed at the North Star Helispot. I-25 and other state highwaysremain open. A portion of the Gila National Forest affected by the fire has been closed.
Aviation Restrictions: A TemporaryFlight Restriction (TFR) over the Black Fire restricts non-fire aircraft. This includes civilian drones.Unauthorized aircraftin the area can groundfirefighting aircraft, hinder firefighting efforts, and can also result in criminal charges for the offender.
Fire Restrictions: Know Before You Go! The public can obtain current state and federal fire restriction information across New Mexico at NM Fire Info | Fire Restrictions or at NM ForestryDivision state-wide fire restrictions: https://www.emnrd.nm.gov/sfd/find-current-fire-restrictions/
More Information:
· Smoke Outlook for the Black Fire: https://outlooks.airfire.org/outlook/dde9ec52
· Inciweb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/8103/
· New Mexico Fire information: https://nmfireinfo.com/
· Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/GilaNForest
· Twitter: https://twitter.com/gilanforest
· Smoke Info: https://outlooks.airfire.org/outlook/dde9ec52
· NM Road Information: www.nmroads.com/
· Sierra County: https://www.sierraco.org/department/emergency-management/
· Catron County: https://www.catroncounty.us/departments/fire_chief/
· Grant County: https://grantcountynm.gov/departments/emergency-management/
· Firewise: https://www.emnrd.nm.gov/sfd/fire-prevention-programs/firewise-usa/