Firefighters Continue to Work in Hot, Dry, and Windy Conditions

Acres: 305,204 acres

Location: 31 miles NW of Truth or Consequences

Containment: 42%

Personnel: 1005

Start Date: Friday, May 13, 2022

Cause: Human-caused, under investigation

Fuels: Timber and tall grass

Structures Lost: 5

Road Closure: NM 152 is currently closed, from mileposts 40 (Kingston) to milepost 15 (San Lorenzo). No entry will be allowed. A portion of the Gila National Forest affected by the fire has been closed.

To learn about the current evacuation status for the Black Fire, please access the real-time, interactive evacuation map. or contact your local jurisdiction's emergency management agencies.

Firefighters are working in hot, dry, and windy conditions to fully suppress the Black Fire. Humidity levels have increased for a short period of time within a small part of the fire because of the storms passing, but very little rain has fallen over the fire. Aggressive fire behavior is occurring due to weather conditions and topography.

Firefighters are working day and night shifts around the entire fire area. Firefighters have been scouting for natural features on the landscape within the southern fire perimeter that can be used as holding features to stop the fire. There was little fire growth in the Granite Peak area. Firefighters are chipping vegetation along the Continental Divide Trail, and they have completed structure protection in Thunderbird Campground. Firefighters are improving existing containment lines and patrolling around the fire. There were no new fire starts within the Black Fire Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) area.

Please be cautious if driving in the areas where firefighters are working and be aware of increased fire traffic.

Weather: Isolated afternoon and evening dry thunderstorms are expected today, with a slight chance of thunderstorms on Monday. Dry conditions return Tuesday and Wednesday. Warm to hot temperatures, low daytime relative humidity and lowering night-time RH recoveries will occur through Wednesday. Stronger winds are expected through Tuesday, especially Monday when critical fire weather conditions may occur.

Aviation Restrictions: The Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) which restricts non-fire aircraft over the Black Fire has been expanded to the south, east, and west. This includes civilian drones. Unauthorized aircraft in the area can ground firefighting aircraft, hinder firefighting efforts, and can also result in criminal charges for the offender.

Fire Restrictions: Know Before You Go! The public can obtain current state and federal fire restriction information across New Mexico at NM Fire Info | Fire Restrictions or at NM Forestry Division state-wide fire restrictions: https://www.emnrd.nm.gov/sfd/find-current-fire-restrictions/

