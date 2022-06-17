Additional containment added to the Black Fire June 17, 2022 Daily Update Acres: 324,132 acres

Containment: 50%

Total Personnel: 1,315

Cause: Human-caused, under investigation

Start Date: Friday, May 13, 2022

Location: 31 miles NW of Truth or Consequences, NM

Fuels: Timber and tall grass

Highlights: Thanks to successful firefighting efforts, the Black Fire is now 50% contained. Additional containment lines have been secured from Hermosa running south to Round Mountain and Animas Creek on the east side. On the west side, containment lines have been established in the Bloodgood Place going south to Kelly Mesa.

To learn about the current evacuation status for the Black Fire, please access the real-time, interactive evacuation map or contact your local emergency management office for Sierra County,Catron County, and Grant County.

Operations: Due to the steady, hard work of firefighters during the day and night shifts, additional containment has been added in multiple locations around the fire area. Firefighters are working along the northern perimeter to rehabilitate the fire lines that were created while suppressing the fire in this area. Under the guidance of local Resource Advisors, firefighters are completing this repair work to help return the land back to its natural state. The "slopover" located near the Bloodgood Place is in steep drainages which makes it difficult to access, but firefighters have been able to halt further movement using water dropped from helicopters. Chipping operations are ongoing in the North Percha area to remove excess vegetation for structure protection and to help widen the roads in case the fire moves in this direction. After these operations are complete, the remaining wood chips are being removed from the fire area and transported to the firefighter's base camp along Highway 152 east of Hillsboro to help reduce dust. As conditions allow, firefighters have been slowly applying fire in strategic locations along the southern perimeter to remove vegetation ahead of the main fire, slowing fire movement and reducing fire intensity. Firefighters are using aircraft to patrol and monitor the fire from 1,000 feet above ground level. Conducting these reconnaissance flights allows fire managers to collect data from the entire fire area, including locations that are inaccessible on foot. Although rain is falling in several areas of the fire, thunderstorms bring an increased chance of new lightning-caused fires. Crews assigned to the Black Fire are prepared to respond to any new fire starts located within the area designated for initial attack.

Weather: Increasing moisture and thunderstorm chances are expected through the weekend, with the thunderstorms transitioning from dry to wet. Heavy rainfall from these thunderstorms may result in flash flooding in and around the burned area, mainly on Sunday and Monday. Increasing cloud cover, cooler daytime temperatures, and higher humidity levels are expected through the weekend.

Closures: Highway 152 is currently closed from milepost 40 (Kingston) to milepost 15 (San Lorenzo). No public entry is allowed. A portion of the Gila National Forest affected by the fire has been closed.

Restrictions: Know Before You Go! The public can obtain current state and federal fire restriction information across New Mexico at NM Fire Info | Fire Restrictions or NM Forestry Division state-wide fire restrictions.

Safety: The health and safety of firefighters and the public is always the top priority. Members of the public should stay away from Black Fire operations. A Temporary Flight Restriction is in place over the Black Fire area, which includes unmanned aircraft, or drones. More information on the dangers drones pose to wildland firefighting aircraft and personnel on the ground can be found at: https://www.nifc.gov/drones/.

Smoke: Smoke from the Black Fire may be visible in the surrounding areas of Mimbres, Kingston, Hillsboro, and San Lorenzo, NM. Smoke-sensitive individuals and people with respiratory problems or heart disease are encouraged to take precautionary measures. Information on air quality and protecting your health can be found at the New Mexico Department of Health Environmental Public Health Tracking website: nmtracking.org. An interactive smoke map at https://fire.airnow.gov/ allows you to zoom into your area to see the latest smoke conditions. For additional information, please view the Black Fire Smoke Report.

