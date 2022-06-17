SILVER CITY –The Southwest Team 4 for the Black Fire has announced the NM 152 roadway reopening.
NM 152 from mileposts 40 (Kingston) to milepost 15 (San Lorenzo) is scheduled to be reopened on Saturday, June 18 at 6:00 a.m. Please continue to use caution in the area.
For more information on wildfires visit: https://maps.nwcg.gov/sa/.
The New Mexico Department of Transportation is committed to the safety of the traveling public and appreciates your cooperation during this time. For the latest road information visit: The New Mexico Department of Transportation at www.nmroads.com or call 511.
