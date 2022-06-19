Containment climbs on the Black Fire

June 19, 2022 Daily Update

Acres: 325,042 acres

Containment: 64%

Total Personnel: 1,203

Start Date: Friday, May 13, 2022

Location: 31 miles NW of Truth or Consequences, NM

Fuels: Timber and tall grass

Cause: Human-caused, under investigation

Highlights: Successful suppression efforts and favorable weather conditions have resulted in increased containment on the Black Fire. As fire activity decreases, firefighters are beginning to repair hand lines and dozer lines around the perimeter.

New Mexico Highway 152 is now open from milepost 40 (Kingston) to milepost 15 (San Lorenzo). Please continue to use caution in the area and be mindful of firefighters working in the area and increased fire traffic.

To learn about t the current evacuation status for the Black Fire, please access the real-time, interactive evacuation map or contact your local emergency management office for Sierra County, Catron County, and Grant County.

Operations: In addition to suppressing the fire, crews are working to repair areas where fire lines created early in the incident are no longer needed. Rainstorms throughout the area have helped to diminish fire activity and prevent any significant movement to the south. Some heat remains in the Hillsboro Lookout area and above Upper Well Cabin along Forest Road 4080. Firefighters continue with vegetation removal and chipping operations in Kingston and the North Percha area. Nightshift crews successfully cleared excess vegetation in the Kingston Cemetery for added protection. In Hillsboro, firefighters have assessed the defensibility of structures in the event that the Black Fire, or any future fires, move toward this community. Firefighters are working along containment lines to perform rehabilitation work to help restore the land back to its natural state. As thunderstorms bring more lightning into the area, fire crews will respond to any new fire starts located in the Temporary Flight Restriction area. As conditions allow, firefighters are flying over the fire to assess fire activity and gather information to inform the suppression plans on the ground. With reduced fire activity and increasing evening storms, firefighters are transitioning to daytime shifts only moving forward. Some fire resources that are no longer needed during the nighttime hours will be reassigned to other wildfires across the Southwest.

Weather: Plentiful moisture will lead to showers and thunderstorms into the middle of next week. Heavy rainfall from these thunderstorms may result in flash flooding in and around the burn scar. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies, cooler daytime temperatures, and high humidity levels are expected through at least early next week.

Closures: A portion of the Gila National Forest affected by the Black Fire has been temporarily closed.

Restrictions: Know Before You Go! The public can obtain current state and federal fire restriction information across New Mexico at NM Fire Info | Fire Restrictions or NM Forestry Division state-wide fire restrictions.

Safety: The health and safety of firefighters and the public is always the top priority. Members of the public should stay away from Black Fire operations. A Temporary Flight Restriction is in place over the Black Fire area, which includes unmanned aircraft, or drones. More information on the dangers drones pose to wildland firefighting aircraft and personnel on the ground can be found at:https://uas.nifc.gov/.

Smoke: Smoke from the Black Fire may be visible in the surrounding areas of Mimbres, Kingston, Hillsboro, and San Lorenzo, NM. Smoke-sensitive individuals and people with respiratory problems or heart disease are encouraged to take precautionary measures. Information on air quality and protecting your health can be found at the New Mexico Department of Health Environmental Public Health Tracking website: nmtracking.org. An interactive smoke map at https://fire.airnow.gov/ allows you to zoom into your area to see the latest smoke conditions. For additional information, please view theBlack Fire Smoke Report.

Fire updates are posted on InciWeb, the Gila National Forest Facebook and Twitter pages, and NM Fire Information.

Email: 2022.black@firenet.gov • Phone: (575)-249-1264 • Office Hours: 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM