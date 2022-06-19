Black Fire June 19, 2022 Daily Update English y espanol

Category: Front Page News Front Page News
Published: 19 June 2022 19 June 2022

Containment climbs on the Black Fire

June 19, 2022 Daily Update
Acres: 325,042 acres 
Containment: 64% 
Total Personnel: 1,203 
Start Date: Friday, May 13, 2022 
Location: 31 miles NW of Truth or Consequences, NM 
Fuels: Timber and tall grass 
Cause: Human-caused, under investigation 

 Highlights: Successful suppression efforts and favorable weather conditions have resulted in increased containment on the Black Fire. As fire activity decreases, firefighters are beginning to repair hand lines and dozer lines around the perimeter.     

New Mexico Highway 152 is now open from milepost 40 (Kingston) to milepost 15 (San Lorenzo). Please continue to use caution in the area and be mindful of firefighters working in the area and increased fire traffic. 

To learn about t the current evacuation status for the Black Fire, please access the real-time, interactive evacuation map or contact your local emergency management office for Sierra CountyCatron County, and Grant County

Operations: In addition to suppressing the fire, crews are working to repair areas where fire lines created early in the incident are no longer needed. Rainstorms throughout the area have helped to diminish fire activity and prevent any significant movement to the south. Some heat remains in the Hillsboro Lookout area and above Upper Well Cabin along Forest Road 4080. Firefighters continue with vegetation removal and chipping operations in Kingston and the North Percha area. Nightshift crews successfully cleared excess vegetation in the Kingston Cemetery for added protection. In Hillsboro, firefighters have assessed the defensibility of structures in the event that the Black Fire, or any future fires, move toward this community. Firefighters are working along containment lines to perform rehabilitation work to help restore the land back to its natural state. As thunderstorms bring more lightning into the area, fire crews will respond to any new fire starts located in the Temporary Flight Restriction area. As conditions allow, firefighters are flying over the fire to assess fire activity and gather information to inform the suppression plans on the ground. With reduced fire activity and increasing evening storms, firefighters are transitioning to daytime shifts only moving forward. Some fire resources that are no longer needed during the nighttime hours will be reassigned to other wildfires across the Southwest.  

Weather: Plentiful moisture  will lead to showers and thunderstorms into the middle of next week. Heavy rainfall  from these thunderstorms may result in flash flooding in and around the burn scar. Otherwise, mostly cloudy skies, cooler daytime temperatures, and high humidity levels are expected through at least early next week. 

Closures: portion of the Gila National Forest affected by the Black  Fire has been temporarily closed. 

Restrictions: Know Before You Go! The  public can obtain current state and federal  fire restriction information across New Mexico at NM Fire Info | Fire Restrictions or NM Forestry Division state-wide fire restrictions

Safety:  The health and safety of firefighters and the public is always the top priority. Members of the public should stay away from Black Fire operations. A Temporary Flight Restriction is in place over the Black Fire area, which includes unmanned aircraft, or drones. More information on the dangers drones pose to wildland firefighting aircraft and personnel on the ground can be found at:https://uas.nifc.gov/

Smoke: Smoke from the Black Fire may be visible in the surrounding areas of Mimbres, Kingston, Hillsboro, and San Lorenzo, NM. Smoke-sensitive  individuals and people with respiratory problems or heart disease are encouraged to take precautionary measures.  Information on air quality and protecting your health can be found at the New Mexico Department of Health Environmental Public Health Tracking website: nmtracking.org. An interactive smoke map at https://fire.airnow.gov/ allows you to zoom into your area to see the latest smoke conditions. For additional information, please view theBlack Fire Smoke Report

Fire updates  are posted on InciWeb, the Gila National Forest Facebook and Twitter pages, and NM Fire Information

Email: 2022.black@firenet.gov • Phone: (575)-249-1264 • Office Hours: 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM 




Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option above this to the right, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a cheaper and shorter option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

It has come to this editor's attention that people are sending information to the Grant County Beat Facebook page. Please be aware that the editor does not regularly monitor the page. If you have items you want to send to the editor, please send them to editor@grantcountybeat.com. Thanks!

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 