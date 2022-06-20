Black Fire June 20, 2022 Daily Update 

Category: Front Page News Front Page News
Published: 20 June 2022 20 June 2022

Flood Watch for flash flooding on the Black Fire 

June 20, 2022 Daily Update 

Acres: 325,111 acres 
Containment: 68% 
Total Personnel: 1,016 
Cause: Human-caused, under investigation 
Start Date: Friday, May 13, 2022 
Location: 31 miles NW of Truth or Consequences, NM 
Fuels: Timber and tall grass 

Highlights: A Flood Watch for flash flooding has been issued from 12:00 PM today through 6:00 AM on Wednesday. This type of Flood Watch is issued when conditions are favorable for flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall. A Flood Watch does not mean flooding will occur, but it is possible. Firefighters are closely watching for changes in weather as they continue to complete critical suppression repairs around the fire area.  

New Mexico Highway 152 is now open from milepost 40 (Kingston) to milepost 15 (San Lorenzo). Please continue to use caution in the area and be mindful of increased fire traffic.  

To learn about the current  evacuation status for the Black Fire, please access the real-time, interactive evacuation map or contact your local emergency management office for Sierra County, Catron County, and Grant County. 

Operations: Fire activity has stalled due to the increase in moisture on the fire over the past few days. Some heat and smoke remain in areas with large dead standing trees and downed logs that generally hold heat and burn longer.  Although rains have reduced fire activity, firefighters continue to conduct daily reconnaissance flights to monitor the fire area. As the immediate threat to Kingston has lessened, firefighters are removing hose and sprinklers from this area. Crews are implementing road repairs on the southeast perimeter of the fire near Ladder Ranch and on the western side from Middle Mesa heading north on Highway 61 to Beaverhead Station. Crews are conducting suppression repairs in the North Percha Creek area and west along the Highway 152 corridor toward Highway 35. In a single day, firefighters repaired over seven miles of fireline on the northern end by chipping or scattering brush and other vegetation material. Firefighters are scouting and assessing the Black Fire for additional suppression repair needs including backhaul of equipment, seeding to revegetate cleared areas, and rehabilitation of dozerlines and handlines.  

Weather: Deep monsoon moisture will lead to numerous showers and thunderstorms through mid-week, with the potential for heavy rainfall and flash flooding in and around the burn scar. Thunderstorms may bring strong, gusty, and erratic winds. Mostly cloudy skies, cooler temperatures, and higher humidity will occur during this time. Less moisture by the end of the week will result in warmer temperatures, lower humidity, and reduced thunderstorm coverage.  

Closures: A portion of the Gila National Forest affected by the Black Fire has been temporarily closed. 

Restrictions: Know Before You Go! The public can obtain  current state and federal  fire restriction information across New Mexico at NMFire Info | Fire Restrictions or NM Forestry Division state-wide fire restrictions. 

Safety: The health and safety of firefighters and the public is always the top priority. Members  of the public should stay away from Black Fire operations. A Temporary Flight Restriction is in place over the Black Fire area, which includes unmanned aircraft, or drones. More information on the dangers drones pose to wildland firefighting aircraft and personnel on the ground can be found at: https://uas.nifc.gov/.  

Smoke: Smoke has become less visible as rainstorms have moved into the Black Fire area. An interactive smoke map at https://fire.airnow.gov/ allows you to zoom  into your area to see the latest smoke conditions. For additional information, please view the Black Fire Smoke Report.

Fire updates are posted on InciWeb, the Gila National Forest Facebook and Twitter pages, and NM Fire Information

Email: 2022.black@firenet.gov • Phone: (575)-249-1264 • Office Hours: 8:00 AM – 8:00 PM 



Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option above this to the right, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a cheaper and shorter option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

It has come to this editor's attention that people are sending information to the Grant County Beat Facebook page. Please be aware that the editor does not regularly monitor the page. If you have items you want to send to the editor, please send them to editor@grantcountybeat.com. Thanks!

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 