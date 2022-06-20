Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
Fiesta Latina dancing 0618-061922
Fiesta Latina dancing 0618-061922
Ballet Folkloric Alfaro
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fiesta-Latina-miscellaneous-0618-061920/IMG_4082.jpg
Fiesta Latina dancing 0618-061922
Folklorico
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fiesta-Latina-miscellaneous-0618-061920/IMG_4093.jpg
Fiesta Latina dancing 0618-061922
Danza Azteca
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fiesta-Latina-miscellaneous-0618-061920/IMG_4101.jpg
Fiesta Latina dancing 0618-061922
Blowing the conch to announce the dance
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fiesta-Latina-miscellaneous-0618-061920/IMG_4104.jpg
Fiesta Latina dancing 0618-061922
drumming
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fiesta-Latina-miscellaneous-0618-061920/IMG_4107.jpg
Fiesta Latina dancing 0618-061922
The three dancers begin with a blessing of the directions, south, east, north and west.
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fiesta-Latina-miscellaneous-0618-061920/IMG_4113.jpg
Fiesta Latina dancing 0618-061922
Drummer drumming
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fiesta-Latina-miscellaneous-0618-061920/IMG_4117.jpg
Fiesta Latina dancing 0618-061922
Blessing the west
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fiesta-Latina-miscellaneous-0618-061920/IMG_4118.jpg
Fiesta Latina dancing 0618-061922
part of the ceremony
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fiesta-Latina-miscellaneous-0618-061920/IMG_4123.jpg
Fiesta Latina dancing 0618-061922
Dancing
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fiesta-Latina-miscellaneous-0618-061920/IMG_4126.jpg
Fiesta Latina dancing 0618-061922
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fiesta-Latina-miscellaneous-0618-061920/IMG_4131.jpg
Fiesta Latina dancing 0618-061922
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fiesta-Latina-miscellaneous-0618-061920/IMG_4135.jpg
Fiesta Latina dancing 0618-061922
The beat for the dance
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fiesta-Latina-miscellaneous-0618-061920/IMG_4138.jpg
Fiesta Latina dancing 0618-061922
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fiesta-Latina-miscellaneous-0618-061920/IMG_4142.jpg
Fiesta Latina dancing 0618-061922
Friendship dance
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fiesta-Latina-miscellaneous-0618-061920/IMG_4149.jpg
Fiesta Latina dancing 0618-061922
Mariachi Plata and Paso del Norte Folklorico dancers
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Fiesta-Latina-miscellaneous-0618-061920/IMG_4153.jpg
Part of the pageantry of the Fiesta Latina is dancing. At least two folklorico groups danced on Saturday and Sunday with swishing skirts and big sombreros. Also on Saturday, Danza Azteca performed. They said they usually have about 40 people in their group, but due to visas, they had four, but they put on a good show. The blowing of the conch shell and the sound it produced announced their group.