Photos by Mary Alice Murphy
Entering the arena
The charros
Mista and Barista carrying the American flag and the Mexican flag before the national anthems were played
Mista showing off her adelita dress as she rides sidesaddle
Brista in her adelita dress made of 15 yards of fabric
rope tricks
Rope tricks while riding
standing
leaping off
more rope tricks
all the way around horse and rider
The 5-year-old charro prepares to show his rope techniques
nice one
Son Miguel Angel III and his father (?) uncle (?) Daniel Castro
around both of them
One month shy of 3-year-old Jimena shows off her riding skills
And they thank the spectators and bid them farewell
On Sunday afternoon, the charros showed off their riding and roping skills, young and old. The young ladies are in high school, one young man is already a champion, and the older man is a multi-national champion in roping. The two little ones are following in their families footsteps.