By Roger Lanse
According to a Grant County Sheriff's Office offense report someone broke into the Tri-City landfill scale house over the weekend of June 18, 2022, and stole the scale reader computer and associated scale ticket printing machine valued at about $1,500 for the computer and $400 for the printer.
The person reporting the break-in and theft stated everybody left work on Friday, the 17th at about 6 p.m. When he returned to work on Monday, the 19th at 10 a.m., he noticed the window to the scale room had been broken. When he unlocked the scale room door, he saw the equipment had been stolen.
A GCSO deputy stated the electric cords to the two machines had been cut about a foot away from the wall sockets. Advised that subjects breaking in and stealing items was an ongoing problem, the deputy requested increased nighttime and weekend shifts to patrol the area.