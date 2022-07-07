This one begins the review of the regular meeting agenda and the first few hearings.

[This is the eighth in a series of articles on the Grant County Commission meetings.]

By Mary Alice Murphy

After a discussion and county reports, [links at the bottom of this article] at the work session on June 21, 2022, commissioners began a review of the regular meeting agenda.

District 5 Commissioner and Vice Chair Harry Browne, leading the meeting in the absence of Chair Chris Ponce, asked Interim County Manager Randy Villa, who is General Services Department director and county fire management officer, his expert opinion on the public hearing on the fireworks ban to take place at the regular meeting.

Villa said that yes, the county had received rain, but not enough moisture. "We're still in drought. We still need to be prudent."

Browne who had flown in that morning on Advanced Air, said things looked green from the air.

District 4 Commissioner Billy Billings said: "There is still a lot of fuel left over from the monsoon last year."

Villa said the volunteer fire departments would be on call. "Maybe on Thursday, I can give you a better idea."

District 3 Commissioner Alicia Edwards said: "It's silly to take chances."

At the regular meeting, Candace Breen-Lee was sworn in and spoke at the hearing and said she was in favor of keeping the fireworks ban in place. "I think the town display is enough on the Fourth with no fireworks before and after that date."

Billings asked when the expiration date was and was told it was the Thursday of the regular meeting. "I was leaning to approve releasing the ban, because Lordsburg has gotten as much as 9/10ths of an inch, and around Silver City, the amounts have been 1.5 to 3 inches."

Edwards said she was not in favor of releasing the ban. "We have an almost 4,000 square mile region to protect. I am in favor of keeping the ban."

Browne said in general, he though there had been enough rain.

County contracted attorney Ben Young of Mynatt, Martinez and Springer out of Las Cruces, said he though county staff input was important.

Villa was sworn in. "After Tuesday's meeting, I made calls around this issue. Emergency managers agreed there had been rain, but not enough. The Silver City fire chief and Forest Service personnel support the fireworks ban. We need a bit more moisture. I think the public displays are enough."

Billings asked how many votes were needed, since two commissioners, District 1 Chris Ponce and District 2 Commissioner Javier "Harvey" Salas were missing due to illness.

Young said for the ordinance and the resolution, the vote generally must come from a majority of the body, not just the quorum. He noted that the state fireworks statute does not clarify whether it should be the majority of the quorum that is present or of the body. "I think this is a resolution."

Billings said he believed it would be irresponsible of him to vote against renewing the ban.

Browne said he was leaning the same way.

Villa noted that he was testifying as fire management officer.

All three commissioners voted to approve the extension of the ban by roll call at the request of Young.

The next public hearing on the agenda addressed the ordinance on dealing with proposed county abatement of danger or abandoned building, structure, mobile or manufactured housing, wreckage and debris.

Administrative Assistant Kevin Hubbs, at the work session said the two ordinances, the second of which was the junked and hazardous vehicle ordinance would be addressed in separate hearings.

At the regular meeting, Breen-Lee, who had already been sworn in, said: "Just while I was driving in on Rosedale Road, I counted eight structures, close to the road, spewing their innards out. That's just one road. I'm in favor of this ordinance to deal with the issue."

Billings said he had recently received two calls asking him to come look "at the mess. I called the Sheriff and he said he could do nothing without an ordinance. Another gentleman who called me said he had lived in lots of different places, and this is the most messed up he has ever seen. This is not a perfect ordinance, but it's a step in the right direction."

Edwards said the mess created by abandoned buildings is the complaint she receives most often.

Browne said squatters are his concern.

Young confirmed that the ordinance would allow addressing the issue of squatters.

By roll call, the vote was yes, yes, yes.

The following hearing addressed the junked and hazardous vehicles.

At the hearing at the regular meeting Breen-Lee again commented. "It's the same issue, with cars not just along the road. From my house on a hill, I can see at least a dozen abandoned vehicles."

During discussion after the motion to approve, Edwards said what she would like is getting abandoned vehicles to where they need to go, a junk yard or wherever.

Again by roll call, the vote was yes, yes, yes to approve.

The next article will address the bond ordinance hearing and discussion at the work session and regular meeting.

