On July 8, 2022 at approximately 8:51 AM, Grant County Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to the Bayard Magistrate Court, 701 Central Ave. Bayard, NM, in regards to a reported possible Fentanyl exposure. Upon arrival, Deputies were informed that an adult female subject had entered the (female) restroom then left the courthouse. Employees smelled a suspicious odor emanating from the restroom, investigated and found thick smoke within. Employees then became ill along with a responding female Deputy. All were checked by EMS on-scene. The two Magistrate Court Employees were transported to Gila Regional Medical Center (GRMC) for further assessment/treatment. The Deputy was driven to GRMC by her Supervisor. All were released shortly thereafter.

It is believed all three were exposed to Fentanyl. The Suspect who is believed to have smoked Fentanyl in the restroom had gone to the Courthouse on an unknown criminal matter and fled prior to Law enforcement arriving on-scene.

This matter is being investigated by Grant County Criminal Investigations and all applicable criminal charges will be filed as this was a blatant act of disregard for the safety of others and disrespect to the Court. At this time, the Suspect's name will not be released as the investigation is still active.

This matter illustrates the dangers posed to the public by both the user and the toxic (illegal) substance(s) possessed and used in such a reckless manner.