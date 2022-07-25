By Lynn Janes

The town of Hurley held a regular meeting July 12, 2022, beginning with the roll call and the Pledge of Allegiance.

Attendance to the meeting included Mayor Ed Stevens, councilors Nanette Day and Freddie Rodriquez. Mayor pro tem Richard Maynes and Mateo Madrid did not attend.

The council approved the agenda for the meeting.

Public input none currently.

The council went into closed session to discuss personnel in the administrative department.

The council came back into open session.

The council approved the consent agenda. It included regular meeting minutes for June 14, 2022, and the maintenance department report.

The council tabled several items on the agenda for the next meeting due to lack of a quorum. The items included resolutions no. 1, 2, 3, all having to do with budget and financial reports. Resolution no. 4 had to do with time and place of meetings. Resolution no. 5 residential anti displacement and relocation plan. Resolution no. 6 fair housing policy.

The council approved Stone and McGee for the audit for fiscal year 2022-2023 at a cost of $23,360. This would be the second year of a three-year contract.

Mayor and councilors report.

Stevens said he would have information on the new signage and zoning for the next meeting. He thanked the residents for not having any problems over July 4 weekend. He said the regional water association had been meeting and the project had been moving along.

Lori Ortiz, town clerk said by next meeting they would be ready to roll out "text my gov".

The next regular meeting will be held Tuesday, August 9, 2022, at 5:00 pm.

Meeting adjourned.