By Lynn Janes

The Village of Santa Clara held its regular meeting July 14, 2022. Mayor Richard Bauch called the meeting to order and led the Pledge of Allegiance, Mayor Pro Tem Albert Esparza, trustees, Olga Amador and Peter Erickson also attended. Arnold Lopez did not attend.

The council approved the agenda for the meeting with a minor change. Agenda said on 16a maintenance supervisor. Wording needs to be changed to acting maintenance supervisor.

The council approved the minutes from the June 23, 2022, meeting.

The council approved the June 2022 department reports.

Mayor's report.

Bauch said he had great news. The new bridge had a completion date of October 15, 2022, but when talking to the contractors they told him it would be done by the end of July or first part of August. They are way ahead of schedule.

Bauch said music in the park had been a great success.

New business

Scheduling of ICIP (infrastructure capital improvement plan) public meetings will be scheduled for July. Sheila Hudman, village administrator said they are required to have one but will have two. Bauch asked the council to attend if they could. The meetings are to give the public the chance to suggest projects or other improvements they want in the future.

Mike Quintana, a resident, requested a speed bump be installed on James and Maginn streets. He said people travel through at high speeds and even passing others at times and not stopping at the stop sign. He said he has grandkids and worries about their safety. He has called the police and they come but nothing happens, and they leave. Bauch said they have another area they will be putting in a sturdy plastic speed bump in. In the past they have not been able to get them but just recently they became available again. They had some discussion about where and the past recommendation from the police chief. The council approved the installation of a speed bump in that area.

Thomas Caddel addressed the council to let them know of other areas needing speed bumps. He mentioned Cedar Street.

The council approved the use of barrels and cones for the Santa Clara Catholic Church annual fiesta on Saturday August 13, 2022, from 12 noon to 6pm.

Old business none currently.

Resolutions none currently.

Proclamations none currently.

Ordinances none currently.

Public comments

Caddel said at the last meeting he had asked about a roadway to his property. Bauch said the survey would be recorded the next week and then the village can get that taken care of.

Frances Gonzales, a resident, asked when the project to fix the roadway in her area would start because she is having problems with flooding. Administrator Sheila Hudman said it would start in September or October of this year and be a year-long project. Bauch explained the project had taken a while due to combining three projects in one to provide a smoother process and less disruption for the residents. The project will combine replacement of water lines, sidewalks, and drainage issues. It will be an almost $6 million project, and all completely funded.

The action committee will not be having movies in the park this year but will be in the process of planning the Tamale Festival.

A resident wanted to know about the vandalism at the park restrooms. Bauch said they have been repaired and vandalized again. Police officer Kevin Vigil attended the meeting and said they do have camera footage and currently have been trying to identify the persons responsible. He said they had been young kids 12-16 years old.

Closed session took place regarding personnel matters.

Open session

Hiring, raises, terminations

The council approved David Valles as acting maintenance supervisor with a $1 hour raise.

The council approved changing the patrol officer status of Kevin Vigil to police cadet. Vigil has been working uncertified but will be attending the academy shortly and be done in November. They also approved his pay of $14 hour.

Next meeting.

Regular meeting to be held July 28, 2022, at 6:00 pm

Regular meeting to be held August 11, 2022, at 6:00 pm

Meeting Adjourned