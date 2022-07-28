By Roger Lanse

The Silver City Town Council at its July 26, 2022 regular meeting, approved a resolution adopting the budget for fiscal year 2023 (July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023). Town Manager Alex Brown told the Beat the total budget, including all funds, adopted was $58,205,727. The only changes from the preliminary budget submitted earlier, Brown said, were for the settlement, the increase in the gross receipts tax rate, a Colonias grant recently awarded the town, and a seven percent late increase in the sanitation fund.

Judy Cruz, a local school counselor, spoke to council concerned about the proposal to place an extension of the Support People In Need (SPIN) shelter near the Sixth Street Elementary School. She cited fears regarding students and area residents and hoped for a better placement strategy.

District 2 Councilor Nicholas Prince thanked those who participated in the cleanup at the 11th Street town orchard. He also encouraged residents to heed the advice of experts and continue wearing masks as recommended. "M-95 masks are still available, and testing is free," he said.

District 3 Councilor Jose Ray Jr encouraged residents to attend the Knights of Columbus car show taking place at Gough Park the weekend of July 30.

Brown told council he was in New York recently to receive a bond rating for the $4 million committed for the new Rec Center. There were other ways to get this loan, he said, but this method allows the town "to tell its story." The town received an A+ rating.

Yesterday, Brown said, the Rec Center steering committee met to refine plans for the facility and to make sure the project is within budget.

Discussing progress on other current or proposed projects, Brown said nothing has been done on the new City Hall or Gough Park projects except for the recent clean-up at the 11th Street orchard, mentioned by Prince.

Swimming pool – a request for proposal was put out this week for architectural services.

Golf course – painted parking lot.

Little Walnut Road – started construction and installing fire hydrants.

Regional water project – started meeting two weeks ago, federal allocation of $200,000 to help update earlier improvements.

In a public hearing, an alleged nuisance at 209 Mountain View Road, Jonathan S. Torissi, respondent, was discussed. Torissi, present by phone, wanted until September-October to receive a date from council for when clean-up would have to begin. However, council voted to give him until the next council meeting, Aug. 2, 2022.

Council approved a town councilor redistricting plan presented by Brown and Town Attorney James Reynolds, which involved the least boundary changes of those considered.

In new business, council approved,

1) a resolution amending the already approved fiscal year 2022 budget. This was necessary because of end-of-year adjustments for subsidizing the sanitation fund as rates didn't cover cost of operation and for golf course expenses which were never budgeted, Brown said;

2) a resolution adopting the final quarter of the fiscal year 2022 financial report;

3) a resolution approving an agreement between the town and the Southwest New Mexico Council of Governments, which Brown stated is well worth the $10,000 annual dues as SWNMCOG provides invaluable help in securing grant funding and access to state agencies;

4) the destruction of 106 boxes of Finance and Library records which had reached their retention period;

5) an agreement between the Town and the Fraternal Order of Police/Silver City Police Officers Association. Mayor Ken Ladner requested Brown to prepare a document for the next council meeting outlining the pay increases in this agreement and pay increases for the Silver City Fire Department and other town employees as some discussion between council members and the town manager ensued. A document would allow for easier study rather than trying to remember all that was said, Ladner said, to which Brown said he would do; and

6) Members of the town's Labor Management Board were appointed; Tony Garcia, appointed by the town; Terry Fortenberry, appointed by the union; and AJ Tow, appointed by the other two members. Brown said the Board will review conflicts in interpretation of union agreements with AFCSME, the police, and fire.