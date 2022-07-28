Town approves FY 2023 budget

Category: Front Page News Front Page News
Published: 28 July 2022 28 July 2022

By Roger Lanse

The Silver City Town Council at its July 26, 2022 regular meeting, approved a resolution adopting the budget for fiscal year 2023 (July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023). Town Manager Alex Brown told the Beat the total budget, including all funds, adopted was $58,205,727. The only changes from the preliminary budget submitted earlier, Brown said, were for the settlement, the increase in the gross receipts tax rate, a Colonias grant recently awarded the town, and a seven percent late increase in the sanitation fund.

Judy Cruz, a local school counselor, spoke to council concerned about the proposal to place an extension of the Support People In Need (SPIN) shelter near the Sixth Street Elementary School. She cited fears regarding students and area residents and hoped for a better placement strategy.

District 2 Councilor Nicholas Prince thanked those who participated in the cleanup at the 11th Street town orchard. He also encouraged residents to heed the advice of experts and continue wearing masks as recommended. "M-95 masks are still available, and testing is free," he said.

District 3 Councilor Jose Ray Jr encouraged residents to attend the Knights of Columbus car show taking place at Gough Park the weekend of July 30.

Brown told council he was in New York recently to receive a bond rating for the $4 million committed for the new Rec Center. There were other ways to get this loan, he said, but this method allows the town "to tell its story." The town received an A+ rating.

Yesterday, Brown said, the Rec Center steering committee met to refine plans for the facility and to make sure the project is within budget.

Discussing progress on other current or proposed projects, Brown said nothing has been done on the new City Hall or Gough Park projects except for the recent clean-up at the 11th Street orchard, mentioned by Prince.
Swimming pool – a request for proposal was put out this week for architectural services.
Golf course – painted parking lot.
Little Walnut Road – started construction and installing fire hydrants.
Regional water project – started meeting two weeks ago, federal allocation of $200,000 to help update earlier improvements.

In a public hearing, an alleged nuisance at 209 Mountain View Road, Jonathan S. Torissi, respondent, was discussed. Torissi, present by phone, wanted until September-October to receive a date from council for when clean-up would have to begin. However, council voted to give him until the next council meeting, Aug. 2, 2022.

Council approved a town councilor redistricting plan presented by Brown and Town Attorney James Reynolds, which involved the least boundary changes of those considered.

In new business, council approved,
1) a resolution amending the already approved fiscal year 2022 budget. This was necessary because of end-of-year adjustments for subsidizing the sanitation fund as rates didn't cover cost of operation and for golf course expenses which were never budgeted, Brown said;
2) a resolution adopting the final quarter of the fiscal year 2022 financial report;
3) a resolution approving an agreement between the town and the Southwest New Mexico Council of Governments, which Brown stated is well worth the $10,000 annual dues as SWNMCOG provides invaluable help in securing grant funding and access to state agencies;
4) the destruction of 106 boxes of Finance and Library records which had reached their retention period;
5) an agreement between the Town and the Fraternal Order of Police/Silver City Police Officers Association. Mayor Ken Ladner requested Brown to prepare a document for the next council meeting outlining the pay increases in this agreement and pay increases for the Silver City Fire Department and other town employees as some discussion between council members and the town manager ensued. A document would allow for easier study rather than trying to remember all that was said, Ladner said, to which Brown said he would do; and
6) Members of the town's Labor Management Board were appointed; Tony Garcia, appointed by the town; Terry Fortenberry, appointed by the union; and AJ Tow, appointed by the other two members. Brown said the Board will review conflicts in interpretation of union agreements with AFCSME, the police, and fire.

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option above this to the right, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a cheaper and shorter option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

It has come to this editor's attention that people are sending information to the Grant County Beat Facebook page. Please be aware that the editor does not regularly monitor the page. If you have items you want to send to the editor, please send them to editor@grantcountybeat.com. Thanks!

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 