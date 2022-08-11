Bear Canyon Dam upgrade announcement 072822

Category: Front Page News Front Page News
Published: 11 August 2022 11 August 2022

Photos and article by Lynn Janes

The construction of Bear Canyon dam took place in 1936 and 1937. It had been part of the WPA (works progress administration) to help the economy after the Great Depression. The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish have managed the reservoir since 1947 to provide fishing and recreation opportunities. New Mexico will invest $10 million to modernize the dam's infrastructure.

Michael Sloane, the department director, headed up the event July 28, 2022. He started the event by honoring all the elected officials attending. He also thanked Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Lt. Gov. Howie Morales for attending. He also said: "I would be remiss if I didn't make sure to make sure and thank all the people who purchased hunting and fishing licenses that make projects like these possible."

Lujan Grisham spoke to the audience about the dam and project. She said 90 percent of the wet and dry dams in New Mexico are rated with a D or an F. This means they are vulnerable to an extreme event that could cause loss of life and property if they fail. In New Mexico it would cost $400 million and change to fix all of them and she said they will fix them all. "We want this available for irrigation and fishing and will not accept a public safety risk."

The governor introduced Morales. He said being at the dam reminded him of when his son caught his first fish there. He told everyone that "we all live in the most beautiful state." He added in a little history about the dam construction. He said in 1937 the mines had been closed and the construction of this dam had helped to keep the miners in the area. "This is an investment in our community." He said outdoor recreation has been a priority of the administration.

Sloane introduced Roberta Salazar Henry, state game commissioner for the district. She said she is honored to represent the state game commission and recognizes the important role wildlife management has. She thanked all the sportsmen and sportswomen that purchase hunting licenses and fishing licenses that pay for these projects.

Sloane introduced an avid sportsman, Jason Amaro. Amaro said when he asked his daughter what to say for this speech she said, "don't let the words get in the way of the feeling." He talked about the importance of these areas and the memories that will be made.

Then Lujan Grisham and Morales unsealed the plans for the project. Lujan Grisham commented on how much work goes into these projects and putting them together. She went on to talk about the challenges for the state. She thanked everyone for coming to the event.

