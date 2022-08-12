By Lynn Janes

The town of Hurley held a regular meeting August 9, 2022, beginning with the roll call and the Pledge of Allegiance.

Attendance at the meeting included Mayor Ed Stevens, Mayor pro tem Richard Maynes councilors Nanette Day and Freddie Rodriquez. Mateo Madrid came after roll call.

The council approved the agenda for the meeting.

Public input none currently.

The council approved the consent agenda. It included regular meeting minutes for July 12, 2022, and special meeting minutes from July 18, 2022. The consent agenda also include the maintenance department report and clerks report.

The maintenance report gave a list of what equipment needed repairs or replacing. Stevens thanked them for keeping up with everything even though the department has been one person short.

Lori Ortiz, town clerk, said they have also been down one person but have some interviews coming up. She said they have been working on getting the "textmygov" system up but it will be next month. They will mail pamphlets out, put pamphlets in the utility bills, post on website, and do flyers in town when the system is up.

Ortiz said she has been working on the quality-of-life grant for the town and getting ready for the auditors.

Stevens asked Madrid to have the fire chief do a report every month.

The police chief, Steven Gallegos, gave a short report to the council.

The town has two applicants for animal control. Day said she would be glad to get someone because they have a lot of animals running loose in the town.

The council talked for a while about needing a burn ordinance. Ortiz agreed one needed to be implemented. Stevens said it must be done.

No one with Hurley neighborhood watch attended to give a report.

The council approved resolution no. 8-2022/2023. The resolution adopts the ICIP (infrastructure capital improvements plan). This is a resolution done each year. The town sends a request to the state for capital outlay projects. They list the needs and have five projects listed with the most important first. Hurley sent a list with the first priority being the water system, then renovation of the Chino building, followed by cemetery improvements, recreational projects and street improvements.

Mayor and councilors report.

Stevens said he had gone to the groundbreaking ceremony for the four-lane highway to be built from Bayard to Deming. He said the governor and lieutenant governor had attended.

None of the other councilors had anything to report.

The next regular meeting will be held Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 5:00 pm.

Meeting adjourned.