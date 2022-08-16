Photos and article by Lynn Janes
Main stage for announcements and music
Free t-shirts for students
Free backpacks for students
Individual School Booths
Dunk tank
Bouncy house – provided by the New Mexico Army National Guard
Food truck with free hot dogs and drinks
Another food truck
Climbing wall – also provided by the Army National Guard
Grant County Public Health Office provided Covid vaccines
Judy O’Loughlin handing out books for Literacy Link-Leamos.
Homemade tamales, burritos, and some other delicious looking goodies
Shaved Ice stand always busy
Roadrunner food bank
Democratic booth – available to give information to students and offered voter registration
Republican booth – available to give information to students, gave out constitution books, voter registration, and a free raffle for a 4-person river raft
On July 30, 2022, Superintendent of the Cobre School district, Jeff Spaletta put together an event, Summerfest, to kick off the new school year. The event took place in the parking lot at Cobre High School. A lot of people came together (more than 60)and volunteered their time to make it a great event.
They had many different vendors, and all the individual schools had a booth. The students received free t-shirts, school supplies, and backpacks. Many of the vendors had free items for the students. Literacy Link-Leamos had a booth and gave away piles of books to students at no cost.
They had a number of fun games for the kids, a climbing wall, a bouncy house, a dunk tank and others. All kinds of food could be found both to eat there or take home. Some community leaders volunteered for the dunk tank including Superintendent Spaletta and school board members Gilbert Guadiana and Serina Murillo.
The successful event had a lot of participation from the community.
[Editor's Note: Lynn had the photos and article to the Beat in good time, but this editor and article author tries to post things in order of their happening. And she's slow, with lots of other tasks to complete for the Beat.]