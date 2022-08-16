Photos and article by Lynn Janes

On July 30, 2022, Superintendent of the Cobre School district, Jeff Spaletta put together an event, Summerfest, to kick off the new school year. The event took place in the parking lot at Cobre High School. A lot of people came together (more than 60)and volunteered their time to make it a great event.

They had many different vendors, and all the individual schools had a booth. The students received free t-shirts, school supplies, and backpacks. Many of the vendors had free items for the students. Literacy Link-Leamos had a booth and gave away piles of books to students at no cost.

They had a number of fun games for the kids, a climbing wall, a bouncy house, a dunk tank and others. All kinds of food could be found both to eat there or take home. Some community leaders volunteered for the dunk tank including Superintendent Spaletta and school board members Gilbert Guadiana and Serina Murillo.

The successful event had a lot of participation from the community.

