By Roger Lanse
On Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, at about 12:30 p.m., Grant County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to 100 Arenas Valley Road in Arenas Valley, in reference to an unwanted subject call.
When deputies arrived, according to a GCSO offense report, a witness told them his "baby mamma" was inside the residence asleep and had several warrants. Deputies went inside and woke Alexandria Monique Vega Ortega, 28, of Arenas Valley, and explained why they were there. After confirming the warrants; two bond to be set and two cash bonds at $553 and $1,000, for offenses as breaking and entering, criminal damage, failure to pay, failure to appear, and others, Ortega was placed under arrest without incident.
Ortega was transported to GCSO for paperwork and then booked into the Grant County Detention Center, according to the report.