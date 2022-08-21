[Editor's Note: This article covers the Airport Action Plan, as part 1 of a multi-part series of articles on the Grant County Commission work session of Aug. 9, 2022, and the regular meeting on Aug. 11, 2022.]

By Mary Alice Murphy

This article on the Grant County Commission work session on Aug. 9, 2022, begins with presentations.

In the first presentation, given by Rebekah Wenger, Grant County Airport manager, she talked about the Airport Action Plan. "I presented a draft of the plan in March this year, which involved a little bit over a year of study. I at that time asked for your approval of our recommendation. This time, I'm asking for your approval and adoption of the plan. The resolution on Thursday, if you approve it, we will add to the document we will submit to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA)."

She said the local planning advisory committee working on the plan, which included participants from the Forest Service, Advanced Air, Southwest NM Council of Governments, Grant County, Silver City and the Silver City-Grant County Chamber of Commerce, as well as representatives from the FAA, the NM Department of Transportation Aviation Division, and the consulting firm, Bohannon Huston, had worked on and finalized the plan during four meetings.

Wenger said the runway will be expanded to 9,200 feet in length, and a crosswind runway will allow the dirt runway currently in place to be developed for other uses.

She noted that large airplanes at present create backwashes and a plan is to have an area for them. "We already have funding for a larger ARFF (Aircraft Rescue Fire Fighting) truck, and we'll keep the smaller one. We plan to build a large corporate T-hangar for corporate jets that need storage overnight, which could also be used by Advanced Air if they want to bring in an additional aircraft. We need storage for our tractor and signage and lighting for the parking lot on the land side of the airport."

Wenger said the implementation will encompass all the ideas into an Airport Capital Improvement Plan (ACIP) through 2025, as well as from 2026-30 and beyond. "The timing of projects is demand-driven. So, the plan is constantly under evaluation."

The ACIP has several funding sources. The federal Airport Improvement Program provides funding for eligible projects at 95 percent funding with a local 5 percent match. The state aviation fund pays half the local match for federal grants at 2.5 percent.

"We received $2 million from the state with no match for the Jet A tank and secondary containment, and another $650,000 for our new ARFF truck," Wenger said. "Sometimes we get funding opportunities for 100 percent. Those are the ones we like."

She noted one project that has been awarded, although not yet contracted is for runway 8-26 maintenance. "We plan to do it at night, so we don't have to displace Advanced Air during their daytime flights."

Wenger said they hope to have the Jet A tank and secondary containment in before next year's fire season. "It would make a huge difference."

Once the ACIP is in place and accepted by the FAA, the items on it become eligible for federal funding.

"We will continue community outreach each year, as we review and update the ACIP," Wenger said.

The near-term projects, with their estimated costs, include those listed in the PDF below.

She noted she would continue to maintain communication with federal and state staff regarding the ACIP and any significant changes, would maintain compliance with grant assurances and would monitor emerging aviation issues and outside influences. "For instance, if drone delivery becomes normal, we might have a drone plan and a special location for them to land."

District 1 Commissioner and Chair Chris Ponce asked if county staff has thought about setting aside funding for these matches.

Wenger replied: "Everything we make is set aside into a fund for these matches. And I'm never afraid to go back to the state and ask for more funding."

Interim County Manager Randy Villa said the airport has an annual meeting with the finance department and the planning department to "make sure we have the funding."

District 5 Commissioner Harry Browne asked if the airport has been able to reduce the number of people wanting hangars.

"We still have a waiting list," Wenger replied. "The cost for development of hangars has gone through the roof. We are always looking at how to lower costs. The regular T-hangar rent is not huge, so it would take a while to pay off new costs. But we know that corporate hangars would be paid off sooner because corporations are willing to pay more."

Browne wondered if the county treasurer would be interested in pulling some investment revenues that are just sitting in the bank. "I think this would be an excellent expenditure, because the lessees will pay it back."

District 3 Commissioner Alicia Edwards asked a follow up on using investments. "I would move corporate hangar space up in the list and use investments."

Wenger said she has approached the state for funding to build larger hangars. "Once we have it, build it and they will come."

Wenger said one of her ideas was "pie in the sky. If Ridge Road were paved, it would expand development."

Edwards said every time she drives to Las Cruces, she is astounded at how many FedEx trucks are headed this way. "I've counted as many as 17. Would that be a potential use for a longer runway to deliver closer to Silver City and the rest of the county?"

Wenger replied: "We do get one or two UPS deliveries daily. FedEx is mainly using the highway, but it is possible right now to do transfers at the Deming airport."

Edwards said it seemed like an interesting opportunity at the airport. "I'm very happy that you are on top of things."

The next article will continue with presentations at the work session.