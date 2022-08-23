SILVER CITY – The New Mexico Department of Transportation is on site and has evaluated the structure on US 180 which has currently been determined to be sound. Crews are mobilizing equipment and materials to make a temporary repair and work will begin immediately. Roadway reopening is yet to be determined.
US 180 will be closed in both directions at milepost 92. All traffic will be turned around back to Silver City (milepost 100) or Cliff (milepost 84). The closure is being supported by law enforcement at this time. Updates will be provided as received.
For current information visit: New Mexico Department of Transportation at www.nmroads.com or call 511.
