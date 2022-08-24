Due to flooding, local authorities have closed Highway 180 between the Cliff, Gila and Silver City in New Mexico until further notice. To help our neighbors in Cliff and Gila during the road closure, Freeport-McMoRan Tyrone is providing support in the following ways:



Emergency Medical Transportation



Effective immediately, personnel from Freeport-McMoRan Tyrone are staged at clearly marked checkpoints on Bill Evans Lake Road and Highway 180. At these two checkpoints, Tyrone personnel are equipped to escort emergency personnel as well as residents of Cliff and Gila needing medical care, along the company's private access road to and from Silver City. This access road is not for general travel. As always, for medical emergencies, residents should dial 9-1-1.

MAP at bottom of article



Emergency Supplies

If residents are needing emergency medical supplies (such as prescriptions) or groceries and have a contact in Silver City who can obtain these items for them, Freeport-McMoRan Tyrone will transport the supplies as detailed below:

Items should be dropped off at an FMI Emergency Access Point shown in the map below at 9 a.m., 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Items also can be dropped off between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. at the Grant County Sheriff's Office for delivery to the checkpoint. After 5 p.m., individuals can contact Central Dispatch at 575-388-8840 to arrange for drop-off with deputies.

Items should be labeled with recipients' name.

Recipients should pick up the items at the opposite FMI Emergency Access Point at 9:20 a.m., 1:20 p.m. and 6:20 p.m. Pick up times may vary slightly due to loading supplies and transport across access road.

Please Note: Freeport will not be responsible for lost or damaged goods during transport.



FMI Emergency Access Point Locations



FMI Emergency Access Point #1

The end of Bill Evans Lake Road – at the entry to Bill Evans Lake



FMI Emergency Access Point #2

Highway 180 before the state roadblock

Approximately 1 mile before Table Butte Road