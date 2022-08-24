Updated 7:25 pm US 180 closed north of Silver City

Front Page News
Published: 24 August 2022 24 August 2022

SILVER CITY – The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) staff had a very productive day on site. Where the roadway collapsed on the evening of August 23, crews were able to backfill with large rocks and materials. There is still a drop-off at the bridge and the rock/dirt mixture is uncompacted and uneven, so vehicular and pedestrian traffic is still restricted.

Base course has been ordered for the morning of August 25 and NMDOT will begin placing it immediately upon delivery. The base course will be placed to the top of the roadway asphalt surface so the roadway should be reopened sometime before the end of the day tomorrow (August 25) with a reduced speed and "Loose Gravel" signing. Arrangements with a contractor are in process to pave the roadway on Monday (August 29). During paving, the roadway will remain open, and a flagging operation will be in place. Until paving is complete, the NMDOT will monitor the roadway, even through the weekend and will have extra base course on site if there is settlement or needed repairs.

NMDOT is making every reasonable effort to protect the repairs completed today. As part of the work today, rock was placed on the upstream side within the channel to divert water back under the bridge. This is a temporary measure to protect the work completed today and should be adequate for normal rain and runoff. To protect the inlets short term, the crew will continue to place rock (up to 4' in diameter) in the channel to divert the flow under the bridge. Long term, this rock will likely require additional work but that will be conducted afterwards and likely will take 6-8 weeks  to complete.

One note of appreciation. The residents of Cliff delivered food and drinks to the employees working on the site today. This act of kindness and support boosted the morale of the very tired employees and is very much appreciated. This kind of action is rare, and the guys are very thankful. THANK YOU!!

US 180 will continue to be closed in both directions at milepost 92. All traffic will be turned around back to Silver City (milepost 100) or Cliff (milepost 84). The closure is being supported by law enforcement at this time. Respect the road closure and avoid the area. Vehicle and pedestrian traffic in the area is unsafe and hinders work when NMDOT employees are repairing the roadway. Updates will be provided as received.

For current information visit: New Mexico Department of Transportation at www.nmroads.com or call 511.

