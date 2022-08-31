By Lynn Janes

The Cobre Consolidated Schools held a special board meeting August 26, 2022. President Gilbert Guadiana called the meeting to order. Other board members in attendance included David Terrazas (phone) and Elizabeth Dean (phone). Serina Murillo and Gabriella Begay did not attend. The pledge of allegiance and salute to the New Mexico flag took place. Superintendent Jeff Spaletta also attended.

Public input on agenda items none currently.

The board approved the agenda.

The board approved legal counsel Walsh and Gallegos Law Firm to file a response to the New Mexico attorney general regarding complaint no. NMOAG-ECS-20220622-2f3f. This complaint had to do with non-adherence to the Open Meetings Act. Elena Gallegos from the law firm joined online to answer any questions the board might have with regards to the letter. She had sent a draft of the letter earlier so the board could review. Gallegos said she would send verification of letter when she sent it out. Guadiana said, "I feel well represented."

At the last board meeting a few items on the agenda had been tabled to another time due to the meeting having already lasted until 10:00 pm on August 22, 2022. The board decided to add those items on to the next board meeting September 12, 2022. They decided a special meeting did not need to happen since nothing skipped had urgency.

The items skipped had been all new business. They consisted of the superintendent's evaluation, donation from Freeport McMoRan, technology, RFP (request for proposal) legal counsel, Title Nine, out of district agreement and Title 1 funding for Cobre High School.

Next meeting September 12, 2022

Adjourned