By Roger Lanse

Responding to a loud music complaint, a Bayard Police Department officer arrived at 711 Fahey Street on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at about 8:03 p.m. and asked Rogelio Cano, 39, of the address, who answered the door, if he would lower his music. After waiting several moments and not hearing the volume being toned down the officer knocked again, according to a BFD report.

When the officer again requested that Cano turn his music down, Cano responded by telling the officer "to get off his property and he had the right to protect himself." Cano then told the officer his front door was open if the officer wanted to come in and test his luck. The officer stated he was only asking for a favor to turn his music down/and Cano responded by saying "he was just trying to chill." Cano then proceeded "to say for the last time to get off his property or I was going to get two to my chest." Because of the loud music and the dog barking, the officer was having trouble hearing Cano, the report said, and he let Cano know he was having trouble hearing him. The report stated Cano responded by saying "get off my property or you're going to get two bullets in your f*****g chest, las f*****g warning."

According to the report the officer drew his weapon and Cano slammed the door shut. After requesting additional officers the residence was surrounded and officers began commanding Cano to exit the residence. With no response from Cano, a decision was made, after consulting with the Grant County Sheriff's Office, to leave the residence.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Cano, charging him with assault upon a peace officer.

According to the BPD, Cano was arrested Sept. 19, 2022, by the New Mexico State Police on other charges, the same day the arrest warrant for this incident was filed.

Grant County Detention Center staff told the Beat Cano was booked into the GCDC on Tuesday, Sept. 20 on two bench warrants for violation of conditions of release and released by Judge Grijalva on Wednesday, Sept. 21.