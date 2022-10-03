October 2022 is Domestic Violence Awareness Month

Category: Front Page News Front Page News
Published: 03 October 2022 03 October 2022

IMG 5796 2A purple candle lit to honor those who died from domestic violence and those who survived.

Proclamation and candle lighting ceremony took place Oct. 3, 2022

Photos by Mary Alice Murphy

Domestic Violence Awareness Month October 2022 Domestic Violence Awareness Month October 2022 Domestic Violence Awareness Month October 2022 Domestic Violence Awareness Month October 2022 Domestic Violence Awareness Month October 2022

Domestic Violence Awareness Month October 2022

The annual start of Domestic Violence Awareness Month and those attending filled The Woman's Club to hear from speakers and survivors, to hear the proclamation as presented to and approved by the Grant County Commission, and to thank those who help everyday.

Rachel Sierra, El Refugio, Inc. domestic violence shelter and services executive director, began the ceremony.

Domestic violence, she said, is not just a one-month campaign. "We fight the fight every day to keep making people aware of the domestic violence in our community. I thank all the law enforcement officers here from the Silver City Police Department and the Grant County Sheriff's Office. They are on the front lines every day."

"Every life is important," Sierra continued. "Domestic violence often happens between partners and in marriages, but also children are impacted, either through abuse of themselves or seeing their parents abuse and be abused. They will learn from being surrounded by abuse and become, later in life, either an abuser or a victim.

"We honor those today who have died as a result of domestic abuse," she said. "We had two deaths in 2021. Children, too, get killed. We at El Refugio cannot do the work by ourselves. I thank you for showing up today to honor those who have died at the hands of loved ones."

Pastor Cody Landers of Rise Community Church gave the opening prayer.

Sister Rosemary Farrell, who also works at the shelter counseling children, and Mario Ogas, who does domestic violence offender counseling, sang: "Who Will Speak?"

Sierra said the song said it all. "Who will speak? If you see something, say something Somebody saw something and saved my granddaughter, who is with us here today. Speaking up about what you see is important."

County Commission Chair Chris Ponce read the proclamation, which had been approved by the commissioners.

[Please see the full proclamation, with its statistics below:]


Two survivors presented heart-wrenching stories about their experiences and how law enforcement and El Refugio, Inc. save them.

Sierra said: "To all survivors of domestic violence, we applaud you today. We also applaud the officers who helped you."

The Lighting of the Candle ceremony took place, with several small candles lit by those attending. Ponce lit the large one at the front of the venue.

Sierra acknowledged those who helped at Thanksgiving and Christmas. Among those she recognized were Jason Quintana with Silver Barbell, A.J. Tow with Twin Sisters Cycling and Fitness. These individuals donated 13 baskets. Justin Ortiz of Haven Hospice was also recognized for providing toys for Christmas. They also recognized Los Viejitos Car Club, Carlos Holguin.

Sierra concluded by saying: "Marios Ogas has a tough job doing the offender counseling, both men and women. We need offenders to learn responsibility. Most of all we need accountability. I'm not sure if we need more laws or more training. We have children facing the growing problem of domestic violence. We need to teach the girls to say: 'No' and to be respected. Choices are made for love, but don't ever give up. We sent to Santa Fe and got the language changed in the restraining orders from 'can arrest' to 'shall arrest.'"

At the end, those police cars that had arrived at the event, had magnets placed on them to promote Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Sierra said many leave the magnets on their vehicles past the end of October, until they fade or fall off. She remined everyone that the awareness should be not only for the month of October, but all year.

 

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option above this to the right, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a cheaper and shorter option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

It has come to this editor's attention that people are sending information to the Grant County Beat Facebook page. Please be aware that the editor does not regularly monitor the page. If you have items you want to send to the editor, please send them to editor@grantcountybeat.com. Thanks!

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 