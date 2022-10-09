Photos and article by Roger Lanse
Grant County joined the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022 to honor America’s fallen firefighters. This annual event took place in Grant County, at the Grant County Veterans’ Memorial Business and Conference Center. Fire vehicles, including tenders, brush trucks, a ladder, and other vehicles from Grant County volunteer fire departments were represented.
At approximately 7 p.m., the vehicles turned on their red emergency lights for 15-20 minutes in memory of those firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty the previous year. Randy Villa, Grant County Fire Management Officer, told the Beat that no Grant County firefighter has died serving the county, although some U.S. Forest Service employees fighting fires in the county have.
Large buildings and bridges and fire departments across the nation are participating in this event, a news release said.