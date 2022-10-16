By Lynn Janes

On October 13, 2022, the Silver City Daily Press held a forum for House of Representatives District 39. It took place at the Besse-Forward Global Resource Center auditorium at WNMU (Western New Mexico University). Questions came from the virtual audience, attending audience and the Silver City Daily Press. Nicholas Seibel moderated the forum. Each candidate had three minutes for an opening statement and for each question two minutes would be allowed. The forum took place between incumbent Luis Terrazas and candidate Rodolfo (Rudy) Martinez.

For the first few questions Seibel was not available, so Silver City Daily Press employee Anthony Ramirez filled in.

Opening statements

Rudolf Martinez said he is a native of New Mexico. He graduated from Cobre High School and WNMU. He also served four years in the Air Force and 33 years at Chino mines. In that time, he served 16 years in local government positions. "I am running to make sure Grant County has the right representation."

Luis Terrazas thanked everyone for coming and taking time to be there. "I am a first-born American citizen." His father had come here from Mexico as an immigrant at the age of twelve. Terrazas said he had been raised to be respectful, kind, honest, serve his community, and give back. Terrazas received his accounting degree from WNMU and furthered his education in Dallas, Tx. He said he missed home and moved back. He said he has a wife and five kids now. He started five successful businesses. At a point he saw the need for representation for mining jobs, Fort Bayard, and the community. Although only having currently served as representative for the past 20 months he has been instrumental in 29 projects. Some being Fort Bayard, veterans, transportation for veterans, reducing income tax on social security, highway 180 expansion, WNMU athletic department, and many more. He added "I am just getting started."

An audience member asked, do we need more cops on the street?

Martinez said, "Defunding the police is used with the wrong connotation and is derogatory." The police do need funding for training, equipment, and salaries. "They need to provide an appearance." The police need to take the time to get out of their cars and meet with the people and interact to foster good relations.

Terrazas said "Have you seen the murder rate in Albuquerque? It is at a record high." The mining district has had a lack of police for some time. He said he had supported the "return to work" bill. The bill provides for retired police officers to come back without losing their retirement. Their ability to come back provides knowledge and mentorship to rookies. The police provide the core help to a community to run well. He commented on Central Avenue in Albuquerque and how bad it had gotten. "It is important to support our officers and there has been a lot of unfairness to them. We all need them." Many municipalities can't afford to hire enough police officers and at times have no police officer on duty.

Do you think taxes help and would you raise taxes and or gas tax?

Terrazas said "All I have done is cut taxes." He pointed out that Martinez during his time as representative raised taxes 15 times including the largest in New Mexico history. Terrazas said he had seen a woman at the gas pump trying to figure out how much money she could spend on gas and still pay utilities and food. "This is not right. Any time taxes get raised you not only hurt the middle income people but mostly those on a fixed income."

Martinez said he had been surprised by the number of times he raised taxes. "If we don't raise taxes, how are we going to pay for roads and services?" He said he understood the struggles of the lower income people. He pointed out that not taxing social security started while he was in office. If they don't have taxes, they would not be able to do the new four-lane road from Bayard to Deming. He said he and Lt Governor Howie Morales started the process in 2008 to do the four-lane road. This road will open opportunities for the area and bring in industry.

If elected, would you support any new restrictions on abortion?

Martinez said he would not support any restrictions on women's health care. "It is a hard decision for women to make." He added "I support health care for women and all women of New Mexico should have access."

Terrazas said the bill put forward had been just one page and said nothing about health care. Nothing about women's health care, guidelines or restrictions had been included. He gave the example of it being like a road with no stop signs, speed limits, stoplights, etc. Martinez co-sponsored a bill in 2017 on abortion with no health care. Terrazas said he had voted against it in 2021. The bill had no restrictions and allowed abortion up to birth.

What would you do to stop inflation?

Terrazas said he sits on the Labor Committee. They have had bills that create inflation by passing more regulation. Businesses pass that on to the consumer and New Mexico is a poor state. The Energy Transition Act which Martinez voted for increased the cost of utilities.

Martinez said, "He had been there having to find a way to make ends meet and sometimes you have to get another job." Understands you must make choices. The state has minimal control of inflation, it has to do with federal. He said he has conversed with congressional people, and it causes a difficult situation.

What is the most difficult situation facing the city and county today?

Martinez said law enforcement. The municipalities only receive $20,000 for training and equipment and for each officer $600 and only if the officer has certification. The other difficulty would be maintaining streets, water, and wastewater. With the taxes collected currently it has not been enough.

Terrazas said "That is a big laundry list." His list included public safety, the homeless, labor participation, affordable housing, and fentanyl. He went on to list inflation, children not adequate in reading and writing. "You tackle them one at a time. The state has been neglected for a long time and the question can't be answered in two minutes."

Will green mandates make it hard?

Terrazas said "They will happen in time, but we are not ready yet." At this point the legislation is being forced. In the past when the country went from horses to cars they didn't go out and shoot the horses. The transition happened slowly. The transition should happen when it becomes affordable. He gave the example of his own business. For him to convert to solar would be $350,000 and to purchase electric limousines would be $130,000 each. The transition would be over $1 million, and it could not be afforded.

Martinez said it will happen. He said currently a program would be coming to New Mexico to bring in the largest wind turbines. He also pointed out the governor had signed a bill to provide funding to put in stations for electric cars. "We don't have to condemn oil and gas companies. We must find a balance between oil energy and clean energy."

Seibel came in and took over the moderating.

The zoom audience had a question. If you lose, will you accept the result?

Martinez said yes because "We have the most secure voting system in New Mexico. Our secretary of state is doing a fabulous job." He said he would not question it. "If I win, I win, If I lose, I lose."

Terrazas said, "It is important we have a safe and respectable election. It is scary to think we can't trust our elections." People must feel comfortable, and everything needs to be transparent. "We must have respect and accept the outcome win or lose."

From the audience, do you support qualified immunity and how will it help the police force?

Terrazas said this legislation has been why officers are leaving the police force. The state has a shortage everywhere because of this legislation. The small municipalities can't afford the liability insurance. When you put more liability on, one incident can bankrupt a small municipality like Bayard, Santa Clara, and Hurley. He gave some examples of what can happen to an officer and the consequences. This will destroy public safety in New Mexico

Martinez said it had created a problem with law enforcement and any elected official. He added that "They had to make sure that the law is not abused but the officers are doing their job." He added it has been an obstacle.

The paper had a question of the candidates. Recently the state has talked about reinstating the food tax that had been removed a decade ago. The reason given was to balance the budget for the state. Seibel asked if they would support it and what their thoughts would be.

Martinez said originally it had been thought to be a great idea to abolish the tax on food. It helped the low-income people. It has become an issue and the state can't afford to do its job. "The tax money is needed for roads, education and services." Has to be a lot of discussion. The whole tax system needs reform.

Terrazas said, "No, especially not on food." Food costs are already high, and he said he would not add more to the burden of the people. He said the legislature currently has a lot of funds. The money needs to be put away for a rainy day. Keep it simple. "No, the struggles of the people are too much."

Would you raise taxes, specifically gas taxes?

Terrazas said there had been a bill that would increase gas $0.30-$0.55 a gallon. He said the state has plenty of money and it just needs to be spent properly. "No, I will not support raising gas taxes."

Martinez said one penny in gas tax creates $10 million. He agreed this would not be a good time. He said 40 percent of the state's revenue comes from gas and oil. It will hurt the people, but it needs to be studied some more.

Siebel said he had just received an article that said New Mexico has the worst rural roads. How do you pay for the roads? Electric cars don't pay a gas tax, how would they pay their fair share?

Martinez said the Department of Transportation does not get any money from the general funds. Federal funding can only be used on interstates. Municipalities get very little funding, and a discussion should be had.

Terrazas said "It is a double-edged sword." When gas prices go up everything else goes up. He said they had plenty of money in the budget. He pointed out that they don't maintain the roads they wait until they have gotten so bad, they must be completely redone and that costs considerably more. By maintaining they wouldn't have such a huge expenditure.

Seibel asked the second part of the previous question. What about electric cars and how do they pay their fair share for the roads since they will not be paying a gas tax.

Terrazas said they should have to pay a fair share. He suggested road fees based on usage, milage, or charging stations. There has been a lot of conversation on that. A transition will happen, and a plan will have to happen.

Martinez said the entire county will be going to electric cars. They will have to have enough energy to charge them. "What is reasonable, has to be studied so as to not charge too much or not enough."

A question came from a person in the audience, how would you characterize the effects of global warming on New Mexico?

Martinez said New Mexico has an issue. They shut down a power plant in Farmington, a coal mine, a paper plant, and other industries because of global warming. The gasses pollute the air. "We have to invest in other sources of power."

Terrazas pointed out the Martinez had voted for every one of the acts that shut down those businesses. People lost jobs, hundreds. The state needs to be responsible to the environment but not destroy the people. A lot of people lost jobs, but it went further, whole communities experienced the devastation. It affected other businesses, schools, housing, etc.

A question from the Zoom audience came. How will you continue to support quality education for all the kids?

Terrazas said he would continue to sponsor bills that help education. He went over some of the things he had done to help when the schools had been closed and they had to do school through the internet. He brought up Hatch with a 90 percent poverty rate and they have little or no Wi-Fi. Some of the kids had run around trying to find a place to get internet. New Mexico places number 51 in education and that ranking happened before the governor closed the schools. Now the students have really fallen behind. He said he had met with the superintendents of the schools and currently attendance has become a problem.

Martinez said the state has a need for better broadband. They had a need to show parents how to help their kids with education. Better tools for teachers need to be provided. The state has a need to provide more funding for more teachers. He also pointed out that lunch needs to be provided for the students. He said he fully supported any upgrades to the system.

Siebel said he had received eight pages of legal notices pertaining to the bond issues and amendments that would be up for vote on this election. Do you feel these are worth the voter's vote?

Martinez said that he supported the amendment to increase the amount of money used from the permanent fund. It would not take any of the principal out, just interest. He pointed out that fund is the highest across the country and could be afforded. The amendment to invest in broadband systems he also supported. Anything to increase the quality of life in New Mexico. He also supports all the bonds.

Terrazas said he had not read all the bonds. He said he supported the broadband amendment. New Mexico has not been able to keep up with all the advances in technology. They have still been trying to bury wires when they have far better technology available. New Mexico needs to be brought up to date. The permanent fund he said he had voted to have the people make that choice.

A person in the audience asked if they would support red flag laws that allow anyone to report someone and then the people reported would have their guns taken away?

Terrazas said it would be a danger to mess with the Constitution. The Constitution needs to be protected. Somebody out of possible rage calls in on someone else. "We have to have due process." The vast majority of Americans are law-abiding citizens. Fentanyl is the big problem.

Martinez said they had been created to protect the people but could be extreme. Mental health facilities had been destroyed by the previous administration. This would not stop mass shootings but "when do we draw the line on these issues. We need to make sure the laws are justified and not abusing the rights of the people."

A person in the audience asked a question. If legalizing marijuana would bring in a large amount of tax dollars, why can't that be used for some of the big budget items? How is that money being spent?

Martinez said recreational use of marijuana had been passed into law. He had no idea where that money goes. "It is the first step to the use of other drugs. Where do we stop and deal with other drugs?"

Terrazas said he had supported the use of medical use but not recreational use. The bill had been passed too fast. Right now, they have no way to measure the amount of influence of the drug a person is under. They have candy that a child would be attracted to that has marijuana in it. They have no way to trace the marijuana, to determine if it had been sold legally or illegally. Some of it has been found to be laced with fentanyl. The bill had been enormous and had a "lot of holes" legislation. He said he had no idea where the money would be going. "We have not seen the ramification of this." Not sure if the state will make enough to pay for the effects of what will happen. He added that the bill had been designed for large growers and not the small ones, and that would be seen in a few years.

Seibel said you both seem to have some issues against the recreational marijuana. What will you do about it when you go to the legislature?

Terrazas said he had been in Las Cruces tobacco tax committee, and they talked about kids and how flavors attract them. Cannabis is not treated like tobacco, and it comes in a lot of flavors. The legislature needs to act on how to protect the children from this. "I see this as number one." The other thing the country is 2- 3 years behind in being able to measure the influence of marijuana on a person. The legislature needs to plug all the holes in these coming years.

Martinez said like any bill they always have room for amending. They need experts to educate the legislature. The issue with kids needs to be addressed. The police officers need to know when someone is under the influence.

Audience asked if either had ever been the subject of a state lien.

Martinez – No

Terrazas – No

The audience had a question. Do you think New Mexico's border is secure? Should the state have a role?

Terrazas said "Our boarders are not secure." Recently he had picked up a little girl that had been left dead on the border. Mortuaries have all been having this issue. People left out there without food or water and New Mexico had been doing nothing to fix it. Arizona and Texas have been and so they come to New Mexico with the fentanyl. The National Guard is needed because the fentanyl is killing a lot of people.

Martinez said this responsibility lies with the federal and New Mexico has sent the National Guard. He added that the Border Patrol had been doing a good job. He said

"Fentanyl is a problem. These people have not been coming here to harm, they are just poor and looking for a better life."

Do you support the continuation of the health security plan design process. This would provide insurance to most New Mexicans and lower medical costs.

Martinez said yes, he would. It will help everyone in New Mexico.

Terrazas said they had received a study in July of 2020 that showed providing health care to all New Mexican would cost $6 billion. This burden can't be afforded by the state. He brought up pooling the insurance to cut down costs. Not just in the state of New Mexico but with other states.

A person in the audience had a question. Do you support outdoor education for the schools?

Terrazas said it would be fine, but they didn't have the need to invest a lot of money. Aldo Leopold school does this all the time and it would be great. He said he supported alternative ways of learning. The question would be if it would be productive and increase learning.

Martinez said Aldo Leopold would be a good example. Some kids don't like sitting inside all day. It would be a good investment and beneficial.

The press had a question. The last few years with covid and the orders from the governor and health department to close businesses and schools became controversial to some of the people. Do you think the governor and health department should have checks on them in the future to be able to have that authority? If you were to introduce legislation on that what would it look like?

Martinez said "this covid hit us like nothing that had ever been experienced. New Mexico took the right actions, and it was difficult." It caused a burden to parents, but it saved countless lives. "I would not support any checks and balances on the governor and health department." Possibly a little more communication with the legislature could have happened.

Terrazas said he disagreed with Martinez. He totally believed the governor abused her power. "This continued mandate put our kids way behind." The legislature never had any part in the decisions. No one person should have that kind of power, Democrat or Republican. The governor went completely overboard. She should not have been able to decide what business could be open and which ones to close. He recounted seeing up to 150 people in line outside at Walmart. At funerals only 6 people had been allowed in the building. People were told who could work and who could not. Schools had to shut down. The law was for a catastrophe and only for 30 days, not to be renewed every 30 days over and over, nonstop. He reiterated what he said before, "No one person should have that much power."

The audience had a question about financial responsibility and budgeting. What plan do you have to save money and that might possibly make some taxes unnecessary?

Terrazas said, "I am a businessman and the wasteful spending in New Mexico is staggering. I sponsored a bill to reduce social security tax and veteran's tax. I supported a tax reduction bill." Seems the only tool used has been wasteful spending in Santa Fe. It seems ridiculous to have another study (referring to the cost of health care for all) six months after the first one and think a different outcome will happen. Each study costing $350,000. Maybe a different question needs to be posed like opening the insurance pool to the rest of the country and not just New Mexico.

Martinez said one department can't do it. It includes many departments. Budget requests will be sent in, and the finance committee decides and ultimately it will be up to the governor. A specific department to consider would be the misappropriation of funds in the department of corrections. He added maybe not misappropriations but misuse of funds. The prisoners getting ready to get out; have they gotten into programs that will help them to find a job like a trade?

Although the next question came from the audience Siebel would have asked it. Who won the 2020 presidency?

Martinez said, "Biden absolutely."

Terrazas said "Joe Biden whether we like it or not. We must come together." He added that many people do not exercise their right to vote. Millions across the country have not been voting. He said in his district alone close to 20,000 did not vote.

Siebel asked the question he always asked. "If you had a time machine and we are here two years from now, what would you be most proud of accomplishing?"

Terrazas said that would be a hard question. He wanted to give two. Bringing the community together no matter their party affiliation. "What we do is important, and we can't be divisive." He said the legislature does not work together. He would like to see them working together.

Martinez said he would make "our children feel protected and have the best education, kindergarten through university."

Closing Statements

Terrazas thanked everyone for coming and taking the time to listen see who they are. "I feel I should support you and help you keep as much money as I can." He said he would cut taxes wherever he could. No person should worry about losing their job because the business could be shut down. He said Martinez stayed silent and didn't fight for mining jobs. He said he wanted to continue to work on the restoration of Fort Bayard to increase tourism in the area. The education in the states needs to be improved. "We have a moral obligation. I will remain a strong voice for you, but we need your participation. I am not finished yet, I just started. I want the opportunity to serve you again." Terrazas can be reached at 575-313-4262, please reach out with any questions or concerns.

Martinez thanked everyone for coming. He said he had been encouraged to see all the people and all the opinions. "We are Americans and New Mexicans." New Mexico's thriving depends on each of us. "We need to succeed in health care, water and preserving natural resources. He said he had not been trying to shut the mines down. A bill that would have stopped mining he stopped. He said he had worked at the mines, his father and grandfather also did. The mines had been a very important part of the community. "We as citizens need to protect the children, we rely on police, parents, and education." Martinez can be reached at 575-534-7546 and asked that you call with any questions or concerns.

Seibel thanked everyone for coming , the people who set up the forum, Anthony Ramirez for filling in for him and WNMU. He also thanked everyone for all the questions they provided for the candidates.

This Zoom meeting can be viewed on the Silver City Daily Press Facebook page.