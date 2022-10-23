Today R. Marley folks arrived on-site at about 7:30. Because of the rain last night, the drainage was flowing pretty good today, so we focused more on moving rocks and cobbles rather than using shovels to remove sediment and tar material that could migrate down-drainage. Thirty bags of rocks were retrieved and brought to the rolloff bin along with 30 other bags filled in previous days. Due to stream conditions, we expect to perform the same kind of work tomorrow.

Inspection and maintenance of the check dams was conducted, which were functioning as designed (i.e., they were retaining sediment and material), but the amount of flow today caused overtopping of many of the check dams by mid-afternoon. We'll inspect again tomorrow, and if conditions allow, we'll deploy one or two more check dams in strategic locations to capture more sediment and material.

Over the weekend EPA contractors did some in-field monitoring for volatile organic compounds (VOCs). EPA says they did not get any detections.

Yesterday I misstated the asphalt/sediment proportions in retrieved material. What I should have said is that we estimate asphalt comprises less than 10% of the total excavated material, not bagged, retrieved, and disposed of material. A considerable amount of sediment falls through the screen trays and is returned to the place of origin, not bagged. My bad.