By Roger Lanse
The afternoon of Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2022, at around 4:45 p.m., Silver City Police Department officers assisted the Deming Police Department in the pursuit and arrest of Gilberto Arroyos, 47, of Deming. According to SCPD Chief Freddy Portillo the pursuit began in Deming continued north into Silver City and ended in Arenas Valley.
Deming Police Department Chief Clint Hogan told the Beat, Arroyos had stolen a City of Deming owned Ford F250 utility truck. A DPD officer attempted to execute a traffic stop on Arroyos, but Arroyos fled north on Highway 180. After entering Silver City Arroyos turned the truck around and headed back south to Arenas Valley where the chase ended. DPD officers made the arrest with the assistance of the SCPD, Bayard Police Department, and the Luna County Sheriff's Office.
Arroyos has been charged with aggravated fleeing from a police officer; aggravated battery on a peace officer with a deadly weapon; aggravated battery with a deadly weapon; unlawful taking of a motor vehicle; driving under the influence of drugs, resisting, evading, or obstructing an officer; and driving with license revoked – drug related.
According to Luna County Detention Center staff, Arroyos remains in custody as of Wednesday, Oct. 26.