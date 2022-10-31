Luna County, NM – On October 28, at about 3:00 p.m., New Mexico State Police officers were dispatched to State Road 26 at around milepost 6, northeast of Deming for a crash involving a Toyota Tacoma and a Dodge pickup that was towing a camper.
The initial investigation indicated that the Toyota driven by a 15-year-old-male was traveling east on SR 26. For reasons still under investigation the Toyota crossed the center line into the opposing lane of travel and struck the westbound Dodge head-on.
The two passengers in the Toyota, Martyn Pearson, 38, and Alexandra Olsen, 40, both of Silver City suffered fatal injuries in the crash and were pronounced deceased on the scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator.
The driver of the Toyota, and the 70-year-old-male driver and sole occupant of the Dodge were both transported to area hospitals for treatment of injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
Alcohol is not believed to have been a factor and seatbelts appear to have been properly worn by all occupants. This crash is under investigation by the New Mexico State Police with assistance from the New Mexico State Police Crash Reconstruction Unit.