As mentioned at the public meeting last night, the NMED, USFS, and EPA conducted their assessment of the drainage cleanup work this week. With flow in the drainage significantly decreased, the active channel is more visible and the agencies determined that Phase 1 is nearly, but not entirely, complete. They are now asking R. Marley to spend a couple of days sometime in the next few weeks to thoroughly examine and continue retrieving some of the remaining cobbles and tar bits from the drainage. This effort would be followed up by another agency assessment to determine if further retrieval work is warranted before winter sets in.
R. Marley will deploy after it receives expected correspondence from NMED directing these next steps, and what the agencies want us to do to prepare for winter and evaluate the drainage in the spring. This will therefore be the last update.