The following is information for the distribution of a Missing Endangered Advisory.
The New Mexico State Police is seeking the public's assistance in locating Adrian Guzman, a Hispanic male, fifty-one-years-old, 5'11" tall, weighing 198 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Mr. Guzman was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and blue jeans. He was last seen around 10:00 a.m., on November 6, 2022, leaving a family member's residence in Silver City, New Mexico. The vehicle Mr. Guzman was driving was located at the Gila Cliff Dwellings in Mimbres, New Mexico. Mr. Guzman is believed to be armed and has made threats to harm himself. Adrian Guzman is missing and is believed to be in DANGER if not located.
If anyone has any information as to the whereabouts of Adrian Guzman, do not approach and call 911 or the New Mexico State Police at (575) 382-2500 option 1.
-
- Category: Front Page News Front Page News
- Published: 07 November 2022 07 November 2022
The following is information for the distribution of a Missing Endangered Advisory.