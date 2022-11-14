On 11/10/2022 at approximately 11:32pm, Grant County Sheriff's Deputies and EMS responded to a residence in the Mimbres area in regards to reported gunshot(s) which woke the Reporting Party who was asleep in the residence at the time of occurrence. Upon their arrival, Deputies contacted the Reporting Party and observed two apparently deceased adults in the residence. Multiple Grant County Sheriff's Detectives were called to the scene and began their investigation along with the New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator staff.
At the time of release, this matter remains an active Unattended Death investigation by both aforementioned agencies. With respect to the family and to maintain the integrity of the investigation, no further information will be released at this time.