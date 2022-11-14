In a three-minute meeting, which included the Pledge of Allegiance and Salute to the State Flag, District 3 Commissioner Alicia Edwards moved to approve the Nov. 8 General Election canvass. District 4 Commissioner Billy Billings seconded the motion.
"As always, I appreciate the amazing job you do in the Clerk's Office," Edwards said.
District 1 Commissioner and Chair Chris Ponce said: "Me, too. Especially nowadays with everything you hear and read, I think you're doing an outstanding job."
The five commissioners, including District 5 Commissioner Harry Browne and District 2 Commissioner Javier "Harvey" Salas, approved the canvass.
No commissioner had a report, and the meeting adjourned.