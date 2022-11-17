By Lynn Janes

The town of Hurley held a regular meeting November 8, 2022, beginning with the roll call and the Pledge of Allegiance. Attendance to the meeting included Mayor Ed Stevens, Mayor pro tem Richard Maynes, councilors, Freddie Rodriquez, and Nanette Day. Mateo Madrid did not attend.

The council approved the agenda for the meeting.

Public input

Esther Gil wanted to recommend Mateo Madrid be appointed judge.

The council approved the consent agenda. The agenda consisted of regular meeting minutes of October 11, 2022, maintenance department report, clerks report (financial statements for both Hurley and North Hurley), fire department report, animal code report, code enforcement report, and police department report.

The council approved the purchase order to Humphreys Enterprises Inc. for location of the bore. This would be the locating of the casing and pipe for the waterline that goes under the highway near the bridge.

The next item for consideration could not take place and died. It had to do with updating the power poles for Christmas lights. An electrician had been contacted about the job but would not be able to do it because the poles didn't have enough voltage power to them to do the job.

The council tabled the hiring of Anthony Dominguez as patrol officer until they had a special meeting on November 17, 2022.

The council approved the appointment of Mateo Madrid as judge. He cannot hold both city council and judge. He will have to resign from the Hurley city council.

The council tabled the swearing in of Jay Madrid as fire chief. He had not been able to attend, and it will be done at the next meeting.

Mayor and councilors reports none currently except Stevens.

Stevens said he wanted to thank Kristina Ortiz, former city clerk for Bayard. He said she had done a lot for Bayard but also had been a tremendous help to Hurley. He thanked Mr. and Mrs. Spann for the pumpkin patch they had donated for the holidays. He announced that the construction would begin shortly on the new Dollar General store. It will be located across from the Gateway Restaurant.

Next regular meeting will be held Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 5:00 pm.

Meeting adjourned.