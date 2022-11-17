Clarification on one item: Hurley getting a Dollar General store

Category: Front Page News Front Page News
Published: 17 November 2022 17 November 2022

By Lynn Janes

The town of Hurley held a regular meeting November 8, 2022, beginning with the roll call and the Pledge of Allegiance. Attendance to the meeting included Mayor Ed Stevens, Mayor pro tem Richard Maynes, councilors, Freddie Rodriquez, and Nanette Day. Mateo Madrid did not attend.

The council approved the agenda for the meeting.

Public input

Esther Gil wanted to recommend Mateo Madrid be appointed judge.

The council approved the consent agenda. The agenda consisted of regular meeting minutes of October 11, 2022, maintenance department report, clerks report (financial statements for both Hurley and North Hurley), fire department report, animal code report, code enforcement report, and police department report.

The council approved the purchase order to Humphreys Enterprises Inc. for location of the bore. This would be the locating of the casing and pipe for the waterline that goes under the highway near the bridge. 

The next item for consideration could not take place and died. It had to do with updating the power poles for Christmas lights. An electrician had been contacted about the job but would not be able to do it because the poles didn't have enough voltage power to them to do the job.

The council tabled the hiring of Anthony Dominguez as patrol officer until they had a special meeting on November 17, 2022.

The council approved the appointment of Mateo Madrid as judge. He cannot hold both city council and judge. He will have to resign from the Hurley city council.

The council tabled the swearing in of Jay Madrid as fire chief. He had not been able to attend, and it will be done at the next meeting.

Mayor and councilors reports none currently except Stevens.

Stevens said he wanted to thank Kristina Ortiz, former city clerk for Bayard. He said she had done a lot for Bayard but also had been a tremendous help to Hurley. He thanked Mr. and Mrs. Spann for the pumpkin patch they had donated for the holidays. He announced that the construction would begin shortly on the new Dollar General store. It will be located across from the Gateway Restaurant.

Next regular meeting will be held Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 5:00 pm.

Meeting adjourned.

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option above this to the right, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a cheaper and shorter option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

It has come to this editor's attention that people are sending information to the Grant County Beat Facebook page. Please be aware that the editor does not regularly monitor the page. If you have items you want to send to the editor, please send them to editor@grantcountybeat.com. Thanks!

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 