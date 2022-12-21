Photos and article by Lynn Janes
Woman's Club Sweet Sale 121722
Woman's Club Sweet Sale 121722
Cookies for sale by the pound
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Womans-Club-sweet-sale-121722/WC_1.jpg
Woman's Club Sweet Sale 121722
Spritz Christmas cookies – one of the varieties offered by the pound
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Womans-Club-sweet-sale-121722/WC_2.jpg
Woman's Club Sweet Sale 121722
Handmade Christmas stockings
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Womans-Club-sweet-sale-121722/WC_3.jpg
Woman's Club Sweet Sale 121722
Baskets made by the members of the Woman's Club
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Womans-Club-sweet-sale-121722/WC_4.jpg
Woman's Club Sweet Sale 121722
See's Candies
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Womans-Club-sweet-sale-121722/WC_5.jpg
Woman's Club Sweet Sale 121722
Woman's Club cookbook
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Womans-Club-sweet-sale-121722/WC_6.jpg
Woman's Club Sweet Sale 121722
Handmade Baskets and Tortilla Rollers
https://www.grantcountybeat.com/images/2022-news-items/Front-page-news/Womans-Club-sweet-sale-121722/WC_7.jpg
The Woman's Club held its annual sweet sale December 17, 2022. Every year the women of the club work together to create a room full of delicious and beautiful Christmas gifts and goodies. The first recommendation from this author and photographer, be there when they open. Although the event went from 9 am to 2 pm. three-fourths had been sold by 10:30. Second recommendation: come with your sweet tooth.
They had 20 different homemade cookies available to choose from and sold by the pound. You could make your choice and put them in a box to take home or to a Christmas get together. They started with two full tables of premade baskets of all sizes and budgets but within just an hour and a half they only had 9 baskets left. Other gifts not expected in a sweet sale they had were handmade Christmas stockings and handmade tortilla rolling pins. These ladies have some talent, and it's probably a safe bet the cookbook they offer for sale has a lot of great recipes from them.
Every year they offer See's Candies and will sell them until they are gone. You can contact Pat Ross 575-313-4072. Any other questions, you can call the Woman's Club 575-654-1001 or silvercitywomansclub411@outlook.com