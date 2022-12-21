For an article written by the Beat and with photos, please visit:

PHOENIX, AZ, December 21, 2022 –– Freeport-McMoRan is pleased to announce the Freeport-McMoRan Foundation has awarded nearly $2.9 million to 41 projects in Arizona, Colorado and New Mexico through our Community Investment Fund, including $500,000 in Grant County.

Recipient organizations will receive their monetary awards and be recognized by Freeport-McMoRan and members of the Community Investment Committees during grant presentations this winter.

"The Freeport-McMoRan Foundation aims to provide resources, of which funding is only one part, to support communities and organizations as they focus on actions they can take to build resilience and the range of skills that may be needed to respond to opportunities and challenges," said Tracy Bame, President, Freeport-McMoRan Foundation.

The Freeport-McMoRan Foundation works to create a funding process that supports applicants and encourages them to think about the impact that will come from an investment in their work. This moves beyond reporting on outputs, but rather thinking through what change can occur from the work that will be done.

"Throughout 2022, we continued conversations with community stakeholders and partner organizations about the path to increasing resilience in their local communities. While the unknowns of a post-COVID reality persisted as an ongoing threat to resilience, partners also explored other topics that have and will affect their future well-being, such as the energy transition and climate change, mine transitions, economic diversification, and the changing future of work," Bame said.

Community Investment Funds are led by seven to nine local leaders representing diverse organizations and two to three local Freeport-McMoRan representatives who determine grant recipients. These community leaders are selected by members of the local Community Partnership Panel, a stakeholder engagement process established by Freeport-McMoRan more than 15 years ago to foster open and ongoing dialogue with the community. The process allows the company and the community to work together to develop thoughtful solutions that address community needs.

Since 2012, more than $5 million has been invested through the Freeport-McMoRan Foundation in Grant County. The funds have been awarded to programs and projects that build community resilience and capacity. In 2022, $500,000 was awarded to the following grant recipients, including $50,000 from the New Mexico operations:

Cobre Consolidated School District

Career Technical Education (CTE) Expansion to Middle School – $55,000

The district will expand its successful high school welding program to two electives for middle school students. The funds will be used to update a classroom and purchase additional welding equipment to provide more comprehensive and hands-on learning experiences to students and build a pathway to a skilled trade.

Science Education Initiative of Grant County

Grant County STEM Hub – $30,000

Funding supports teachers, school administrators, instructional coaches and informal educators as they implement the NM STEM Ready! Science Standards. Educators will participate in facilitated professional learning events and have access to materials and resources through SEIGCs lending library to enhance their STEM teaching skills.

The National Center for Frontier Communities

Frontier Food Hub: Agricultural Job Creation, Training and Education – $50,000

This investment lays the groundwork to design and implement an Agricultural Production and Training Center. The center will sustain itself through high value crop production utilizing existing market demand and will implement innovative curriculum for agricultural internships and training to build a strong workforce in Grant County.

The Village of Santa Clara

The Village of Santa Clara Mercado Relocation – $60,000

The relocation of the Mercado to a vacant property on Main Street will contribute to increased visibility, customer traffic and revenue for participating entrepreneurs. Relocation also will include redevelopment of the vacant lot including sidewalks, landscaping, seating and lighting to further enhance the economic corridor of the Village.

The Commons Center for Food Security and Sustainability

Rural School Food Partnership – $55,000

Funding will allow for placement of farm stands at 11 partnering schools to benefit food-insecure children and families in low-income neighborhoods. Fresh produce, nutrition / wellness education, school and home gardens, and other health interventions will enhance food security.

Town of Silver City

Silver Center Recreation Center – $250,000 (second payment of a $500,000 commitment, $50,000 from New Mexico operations)

The new recreation center will provide a state-of-the-art facility and increased recreational amenities for residents of Grant County.

For more information about Freeport-McMoRan community investments and programs, please contact Laura Phelps at lphelps@fmi.com or visit FreeportInMyCommunity.com.