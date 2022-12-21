Freeport-McMoRan Foundation Announces 2022 Grant County Community Investment Fund Grant Recipients

Category: Front Page News Front Page News
Published: 21 December 2022 21 December 2022

For an article written by the Beat and with photos, please visit:

https://www.grantcountybeat.com/news/news-articles/75568-freeport-mcmoran-gives-company-update-and-hands-out-community-awards-120722

PHOENIX, AZ, December 21, 2022 –– Freeport-McMoRan is pleased to announce the Freeport-McMoRan Foundation has awarded nearly $2.9 million to 41 projects in Arizona, Colorado and New Mexico through our Community Investment Fund, including $500,000 in Grant County.

Recipient organizations will receive their monetary awards and be recognized by Freeport-McMoRan and members of the Community Investment Committees during grant presentations this winter.

"The Freeport-McMoRan Foundation aims to provide resources, of which funding is only one part, to support communities and organizations as they focus on actions they can take to build resilience and the range of skills that may be needed to respond to opportunities and challenges," said Tracy Bame, President, Freeport-McMoRan Foundation.

The Freeport-McMoRan Foundation  works to create a funding process that supports applicants and encourages them to think about the impact that will come from an investment in their work. This moves beyond reporting on outputs, but rather thinking through what change can occur from the work that will be done. 

"Throughout 2022, we continued conversations with community stakeholders and partner organizations about the path to increasing resilience in their local communities. While the unknowns of a post-COVID reality persisted as an ongoing threat to resilience, partners also explored other topics that have and will affect their future well-being, such as the energy transition and climate change, mine transitions, economic diversification, and the changing future of work," Bame said.

Community Investment Funds are led by seven to nine local leaders representing diverse organizations and two to three local Freeport-McMoRan representatives who determine grant recipients. These community leaders are selected by members of the local Community Partnership Panel, a stakeholder engagement process established by Freeport-McMoRan more than 15 years ago to foster open and ongoing dialogue with the community. The process allows the company and the community to work together to develop thoughtful solutions that address community needs. 

Since 2012, more than $5 million has been invested through the Freeport-McMoRan Foundation in Grant County. The funds have been awarded to programs and projects that build community resilience and capacity. In 2022, $500,000 was awarded to the following grant recipients, including $50,000 from the New Mexico operations: 

Cobre Consolidated School District  

Career Technical Education (CTE) Expansion to Middle School – $55,000 

The district will expand its successful high school welding program to two electives for middle school students. The funds will be used to update a classroom and purchase additional welding equipment to provide more comprehensive and hands-on learning experiences to students and build a pathway to a skilled trade. 

Science Education Initiative of Grant County  

Grant County STEM Hub – $30,000 

Funding supports teachers, school administrators, instructional coaches and informal educators as they implement the NM STEM Ready! Science Standards. Educators will participate in facilitated professional learning events and have access to materials and resources through SEIGCs lending library to enhance their STEM teaching skills.  

The National Center for Frontier Communities  

Frontier Food Hub: Agricultural Job Creation, Training and Education – $50,000 

This investment lays the groundwork to design and implement an Agricultural Production and Training Center. The center will sustain itself through high value crop production utilizing existing market demand and will implement innovative curriculum for agricultural internships and training to build a strong workforce in Grant County. 

The Village of Santa Clara  

The Village of Santa Clara Mercado Relocation – $60,000 

The relocation of the Mercado to a vacant property on Main Street will contribute to increased visibility, customer traffic and revenue for participating entrepreneurs. Relocation also will include redevelopment of the vacant lot including sidewalks, landscaping, seating and lighting to further enhance the economic corridor of the Village.  

The Commons Center for Food Security and Sustainability  

Rural School Food Partnership – $55,000 

Funding will allow for placement of farm stands at 11 partnering schools to benefit food-insecure children and families in low-income neighborhoods. Fresh produce, nutrition / wellness education, school and home gardens, and other health interventions will enhance food security.  

Town of Silver City   

Silver Center Recreation Center – $250,000 (second payment of a $500,000 commitment, $50,000 from New Mexico operations) 

The new recreation center will provide a state-of-the-art facility and increased recreational amenities for residents of Grant County. 

For more information about Freeport-McMoRan community investments and programs, please contact Laura Phelps at lphelps@fmi.com or visit FreeportInMyCommunity.com.

Content on the Beat

WARNING: All articles and photos with a byline or photo credit are copyrighted to the author or photographer. You may not use any information found within the articles without asking permission AND giving attribution to the source. Photos can be requested and may incur a nominal fee for use personally or commercially.

Disclaimer: If you find errors in articles not written by the Beat team but sent to us from other content providers, please contact the writer, not the Beat. For example, obituaries are always provided by the funeral home or a family member. We can fix errors, but please give details on where the error is so we can find it. News releases from government and non-profit entities are posted generally without change, except for legal notices, which incur a small charge.

NOTE: If an article does not have a byline, it was written by someone not affiliated with the Beat and then sent to the Beat for posting.

Images: We have received complaints about large images blocking parts of other articles. If you encounter this problem, click on the title of the article you want to read and it will take you to that article's page, which shows only that article without any intruders. 

New Columnists: The Beat continues to bring you new columnists. And check out the old faithfuls who continue to provide content.

Newsletter: If you opt in to the Join GCB Three Times Weekly Updates option above this to the right, you will be subscribed to email notifications with links to recently posted articles.

Submitting to the Beat

Those new to providing news releases to the Beat are asked to please check out submission guidelines at https://www.grantcountybeat.com/about/submissions. They are for your information to make life easier on the readers, as well as for the editor.

Advertising: Don't forget to tell advertisers that you saw their ads on the Beat.

Classifieds: We have changed Classifieds to a cheaper and shorter option. Check periodically to see if any new ones have popped up. The former software failed us, so it's just a category now, with prices posted. Send your information to editor@grantcountybeat.com and we will post it as soon as we can. Instructions and prices are on the page.

Editor's Notes

It has come to this editor's attention that people are sending information to the Grant County Beat Facebook page. Please be aware that the editor does not regularly monitor the page. If you have items you want to send to the editor, please send them to editor@grantcountybeat.com. Thanks!

Here for YOU: Consider the Beat your DAILY newspaper for up-to-date information about Grant County. It's at your fingertips! One Click to Local News. Thanks for your support for and your readership of Grant County's online news source—www.grantcountybeat.com

Feel free to notify editor@grantcountybeat.com if you notice any technical problems on the site. Your convenience is my desire for the Beat.  The Beat totally appreciates its readers and subscribers!  

Compliance: Because you are an esteemed member of The Grant County Beat readership, be assured that we at the Beat continue to do everything we can to be in full compliance with GDPR and pertinent US law, so that the information you have chosen to give to us cannot be compromised. 