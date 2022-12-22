[Editor's Note: This is part 3 of a series of articles on the Grant County Commission work session on Dec 6, 2022 and the regular meeting on Dec. 8, 2022. This article addresses county reports at the work session.]

By Mary Alice Murphy

Detention Center Administrator Joseph Andazola gave the first county report at the Grant County Commission work session on Dec. 6, 2022. He said the jail has three new officers, with two openings. "We're getting applications out there and we're doing better than most counties."

He said they continue to work on the Just Health contract and have had a change in personnel. On Nov. 30, the population of the jail was 75 inmates, with average daily population for November at 86. As of the day of the meeting, the population stood at 76. He noted as of Dec. 1, 2022, they had seven Covid positives, with three of them being officers. For the RISE program, they had 19 participants, with eight in the facility and 11 receiving services in the community.

For future projects, Andazola said he is working with the county manager, human resources and finance to develop a presumptive eligibility position. The jail is also scheduling local training for March 2023, and scheduling vaccination clinics at the facility, in collaboration with the Department of Health. "We are also scheduling a walk-through of the facility by members of the accreditation team to prepare for application for accreditation in 2023."

Commissioners were scheduled for a facility site visit on Dec. 9, 2022. Andazola also noted that he was starting participation with local law enforcement with the district attorney's office, "to make sure inmates are screened before they join the RISE program or are released from the program. We also are looking for funding for a body scanner, which will help protect inmates and staff."

Planning Director Randy Hernandez went through the current projects. He said the Arenas Valley Road design project scoping, development and right-of-way determinations are near completion, with funding through the Colonias Infrastructure Fund. The final design of Little Walnut Road Phase I is complete. "Pending a grant agreement closing by February, we plan to begin construction."

He said the Parks and Recreation Comprehensive Plan has had a purchase order issued to begin work on Phases 1 through 3 of the proposal, analysis and assessments. On the Silver Acres Preliminary Engineering Report, he has met with the engineers and will report to the commissioners on the alternatives at the next meeting. For Truck Bypass construction, the final re-design is at 90 percent completion, with anticipated bidding in early spring 2023. Concerning a veterans transportation vehicle purchase, he said on review by the attorney, he had issued a purchase order to buy a van.

The county continues to wait for word on an award from the Quality of Life grant. The county is also waiting on award status from an application to the Land and Water Conservation Fund grant. And he is waiting for the design of a walking path at Bataan Memorial Park.

Hernandez noted three items on the regular meeting agenda would address three capital appropriation agreements, one for $450,000 for Bataan Park, which includes $140,000 the county has already received, $500,000 for a crisis intervention facility, and $340,000 for Sheriff's Department vehicles.

District 3 Commissioner Alicia Edwards asked for confirmation that the county got the money requested by the veterans group for the van. County Manager Charlene Webb said: "Yes."

General Services Director Randy Villa said the Maintenance Department has completed the painting at the Silver Street building and is working on the Silver Street parking lot and ADA compliance. "I wanted to express our appreciation for Jason Lockett, facilities and grounds supervisor, and his staff for all they do quickly and with quality work, including cleaning up Bataan Park and installing benches. I thank Jason for his leadership."

Corre Caminos is fully staffed, and Corre Cantinas continues to run on weekends for people going to events, including private parties. "We recommend you take the bus to get home safely."

"We were able to purchase a new 4X4 Ford Ranger for the airport," Villa reported. "It has a light bar, which they need when they are doing runway checks. We are also working on new radios for the airport. It's a safety issue if we don't have good communications with ground to air."

General Services is also working with the Forest Service on a contract to help with burn projects and training opportunities for the volunteer fire departments. "The Pinos Altos Volunteer Fire Department is breaking ground on a new fire station in Dos Griegos."

The Commission Chambers are scheduled to have new carpet installed Jan. 16-20, with the manager's officer and the clerk's vault floor also on the schedule.

"We also want people to realize that plug-in Christmas light can cause fires," Villa warned. "Also, please be safe with electric wreaths. And make sure any ashes you put out are completely out. If they still feel warm, they are not out."

Edwards asked why Villa recommended carpet for the Commission Chambers. "It's harder to keep clean."

Villa said the carpet squares will also help with sound.

In his written report, Villa noted that under consideration and conversation for use of the bonds, recently approved, are more work at Bataan Park, a new roof at the Conference Center, the airport parking lot with lighting, other parks in Grant County, including the Fairgrounds, and work at the Detention Center.

Financial Officer Linda Vasquez said an RFP (request for proposal) for a Tu Casa Facility consultant would be released on Dec. 13, 2022, with proposals due by Jan. 17, 2023, as well as RFP for inmate medical services and behavioral health, which was due Dec. 9, 2022.

She said RFPs for the future include for surveying services and inmate meal services.

Road Department Superintendent Joe Grijalva was not present, but his written report noted that blademen are on a routine and handling complaints when possible. Truck drivers are hauling material to operators, and the road crew addresses complaints as they come in. His report said the road crew has completed thinning trees and shrubs on Little Walnut in preparation for the special project, with delays due to flooding. The construction crew has completed Aqua Blanca Street curb and gutter, and repair continues on flooded roads. He continues to compile costs on flooded roads and the bridge and is working with the emergency manager on flooding information. Future projects include installing a school bus loading zone sign and lights in Tyrone and installing flashing warning lights on Airport Road. He completed his written report with "As always we ask for patience and understanding from the public as we work to address work orders."

The next article will complete the work session county reports with the IT director and emergency manager making their presentations and get into the regular meeting review.

