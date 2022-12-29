Photos Courtesy of Crystal Norero-Arellano, Office of the Grant County Manager executive assistant.
Grant County Elected officials sworn in 122922
District 1 Commissioner Chris Ponce, holding his granddaughter, is sworn in by Magistrate Judge Hector Grijalva
District 2 Commissioner Eloy Medina is sworn in by Judge Grijalva
Newly elected Assessor Misty Trujillo was sworn in by Judge Grijalva
Sheriff Raul Villanueva is sworn in by Judge Grijalva
Probate Judge Mary Ann Sedillo is sworn in by Judge Grijalva.
Article by Mary Alice Murphy
At a well-attended about 10-minute ceremony this morning, Dec. 29, 2022, Grant County Sixth Judicial Court District 2 Magistrate Judge Hector Grijalva swore in Grant County officials who were elected at the November 2022 general election and who take office on January 1, 2023.
District 1 County Commissioner Chris Ponce will begin his second four-year term on Jan. 1, 2023.
District 2 County Commission Eloy Medina will begin his first four-year term on Jan. 1.
Assessor Misty Trujillo will begin her first four-year term on Jan. 1.
Raul Villanueva will begin his term as sheriff after having served most of a term as an appointed replacement for a sheriff who resigned, then a full-term as elected sheriff, with a four-year hiatus immediately preceding this new term.
Mary Ann Sedillo will begin her second term as probate judge.