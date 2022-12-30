By Lynn Janes

The town of Bayard held a regular town meeting December 15, 2022. The meeting started with Mayor Chon Fierro calling the meeting to order. Attendance at the meeting included Mayor Pro tem Raul Villanueva councilors Jose Diaz, Eloy Medina, and Frances Gonzales. The Pledge of Allegiance and salute to New Mexico flag took place.

The council approved the agenda.

Public input

Victor Alba addressed the council and said he owned and operated Alba Electric. He wanted them to know he would be available and held a contractor's license. Fierro told him to get with the clerk and give her all his information.

Consent agenda.

The council approved the consent agenda. It included minutes from the regular meeting November 14, 2022, special meeting November 28, 2022, accounts payable December 12, 2022, fire report November 2022, maintenance report November 2022, attendance by staff and council to attend the January 31-February 3, 2023, legislative session, and David Palomarez to attend the New Mexico Water and Wastewater Association annual school January 23-26, 2023, in Las Cruces.

Diaz questioned who would be going to the legislative session. Marlena Valenzuela, interim county clerk said she didn't know exactly who at this time but had reserved nine rooms for them. Diaz wanted to make sure city hall would still be open and providing service. Diaz also questioned Palomarez attending the training in Las Cruces. He had not attended one before and Diaz wanted to know if it had been the same one.

Police Chief Hector Carrillo wanted to introduce the new police officers he had hired that would be sworn in at the next meeting. Valerie Barboa and Luz Lozano.

Old Business

The council tabled the discussion concerning Larry Ojinaga.

New Business

The council approved the holiday schedule for 2023.

The council approved the council meetings for 2023

Michael Paez, interim public works director, proposed a new schedule for the public works department. He wanted to change it to a full crew Monday thru Friday and on call for the weekends. Villanueva asked if the weekends would be covered, and he said yes. Diaz and Medina had a few questions. Diaz had concerns of some of the wording and asked that it be more detailed concerning responsibilities.

Cindy Larson joined the meeting by phone. She represents San Jose New Mexico Solar LLC. She had information concerning a community solar program proposed to be located on land owned by Ernest Gavaldon. The community solar program can use up to 25 acres and lease the land for 25 years. She explained that residents could sign up for subscriptions and get a percentage off their electric bill. The application time starts December 1, 2022, and ends January 31, 2023. A third party will be deciding who will be funded and the project will take 4-5 months to build. She said they would be reaching out to the community to see what projects they could help on such as education, habitat enhancement and landscaping. They would collaborate with the town to see what could be done. What Larson has requested from the council will be a letter saying they currently don't have zoning for solar. She said that is what they have submitted to the state in the past and it has met the requirement. Gonzales asked about the benefits to the low income and Larson said it could be as much as a 30 percent deduction on electricity costs. The council asked several other questions.

Rick Lass had a presentation to the council concerning the Local Choice Energy Act. This legislation would allow governments to generate or purchase renewable electricity and sell it to the city at lower prices. The electricity would be a partnership with investor-owned utility companies. Residents could choose to keep their current service or change it. Federal money will be available to start these projects. A final version of the bill will be available in the next few weeks. Already 1300 communities across the country have started doing this. Lass provided a 22-page document for the council to review. Diaz said he had met with Lass and all he had been asking for would be support for the bill at the legislature and he thought it would be a good idea. Gonzales said it would help with some of the projects they had wanted to do. She pointed out that because Bayard has a primarily Hispanic and Native American population they could qualify for other funding. It would benefit the Bayard residents and bring more jobs. Villanueva and Medina also saw it as a benefit to the community.

The council discussed Freeport McMoRan's proposed support of the wastewater treatment plant. For seven months they have had meetings along with Santa Clara and Hurley. They want to use the water from the treatment plant in exchange for fresh water. They will provide $1 million to help with fixing and upgrading the system. This money can be used as matching funds that will be required. Fierro said the project needs $3-$5 million to get started. Diaz said, "It is great you all worked together for this."

Gonzales said she could help write grants to get money for a grant writer.

Fierro said he would meet with Priscilla Lucero, Southwest Council of Governments, to see what they could do.

The council discussed salary increases. Diaz had done research and put together a few different plans. He proposed a 5 – 10 percent increase. This would not include the police department since they had just received an increase. Diaz said they had $207,584 left in payroll due to unfilled positions. "We thank them all the time and this is a way to show them." They discussed the different pay levels and the cost of each with the increase. Valenzuela asked that they stay at the 5-8 percent increase.

Ordinances and resolutions.

The council approved the next three resolutions after Valenzuela went over them. All had to do with colonias grants for projects and the portion that the town agreed to pay. Resolution 27-2022 had to do with the water system, resolution 2802022 had to do with the sewer system and resolution 29-2022 had to do with the wastewater system.

The council approved resolution 30-2022 American Rescue Recovery Funds for essential workers. This would pay full time employees a one-time payment of $1,000 and part-time employees $500

The council approved resolution 31-2022 for New Mexico legislative action to advance affordable clean energy.

The council went into closed session to discuss personnel matters concerning new hires, promotions, and disciplinary actions.

The council came back from closed session

The council hired Ashley Ogilvie for city clerk – treasurer. She will receive a salary of $56,160 a year, $27 an hour. She will have a one-year probation and six-month evaluation.

The council hired Daniel Chavez for a wastewater laborer at a rate of $15.75 an hour.

Michael Paez, interim public works department director, will be promoted to director of public works at $25.50 an hour, $53,040 salary with a one-year probation. Jose Sierra will be promoted in maintenance to $14.31 an hour. Stephen Estrada will be hired with parks and recreation at $14.00 an hour. Gabriel Flores will be hired as a janitor at $13.25 an hour.

The council terminated Sergeant Jesus Lopez.

Mayor and councilors reports.

Villanueva none currently.

Medina told everyone about a Christmas party coming up on Saturday at 5 pm and they need help stuffing bags with candy for the kids.

Gonzales thanked Chief Carrillo and Officer Gomez for doing a great job. She also thanked the council for approving the solar project.

Diaz said they would be judging the Christmas decorations on the following Monday and Tuesday. The beautification committee would be giving our three prizes. He told everyone Merry Christmas.

Paez said they had been waiting on parts for the lift station and thought it would be about two weeks. He referred to the million-gallon tank project and said it would be ok while the system will be down. He said he will be looking at backup boosters to refill the tank when the project finishes and has been getting quotes. Fierro asked about the potholes and Paez said he has not been able to get a timeline. The leak at the well has been fixed.

Chief Carrillo thanked the council for working with them and their support. He said Officer Gomez has been doing great and he would like to look at hiring someone to work with him part time if the budget allows.

Valenzuela thanked the council for all their help and the raises they will be giving out. Tanya Ortiz, utility clerk, also thanked them for the raises and seeing what they do every day.

Fierro said they will be starting a history tour in the area for tourism. He talked to Randy Ellison, Freeport McMoRan, and they will be able to go onto the property for the tour and view some of the equipment. Ellison told him to get him a schedule so they could have the equipment there.

The next regular meeting will be January 9, 2023

Meeting adjourned.