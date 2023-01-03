Silver City -- The Town of Silver City was awarded a $500,000 grant from the National Park Service and partner agencies for the renovation of the historic Waterworks Building on Little Walnut Road. The grant award will be matched by state capital outlay funds, bringing the total award to $1 million.

"We're thrilled to have been awarded these funds for this amazing project," said James Marshall, assistant town manager and project leader. "These funds will allow us to move ahead with the renovation of this historic building, bringing it up to code, adding ADA-approved bathrooms and getting it ready for occupancy and public enjoyment."

According to a National Park Service press release announcing $24.25 million in "Save America's Treasures" grants, awards were given to support 80 projects in 32 states and the District of Columbia for "community-based preservation and conservation work on some of our nation's most important collections, artifacts, structures and sites for the benefit of future generations."

The renovation of the Waterworks site is a collaboration between the Town of Silver City and Southwest New Mexico ACT (swnmACT), a local non-profit organization dedicated to the preservation and sustainability of rural economic development initiatives and the creative economy in Southwestern New Mexico.

The Waterworks project is one of five historic economic development and cultural preservation projects included in swnmACT's Five Points Initiative, which encompasses all of Grant County.

Lee Gruber, swnmACT executive director, praised the Town of Silver City staff for the successful grant writing effort and for "the most incredible, enjoyable and productive partnership."

"We're so very pleased with the town staff and the ease of this partnership we've created," said Gruber."It's just been such a wonderful experience to work with Alex Brown, James Marshall and their staff to make the Waterworks initiative such an incredible success. We're so grateful for their ongoing help and support."

The Waterworks project includes far more than the renovation of the main Waterworks Building itself, which is being developed as a cultural heritage center to celebrate and educate the public about the rich cultural heritage of the region, with potential retail space. Other funds were used to hire Desert Peak Architects of Las Cruces to design the space, said Marshall, adding that architectural drawings for the building renovation are expected sometime this spring. The "Save America's Treasures" grant award will be used for renovation and construction.

With its close proximity to the Continental Divide Trail, the Waterworks site is being designed as a layover destination for trail users, with solar-powered camping sites, a communal kitchen and gathering area, as well as a community resource where locals can camp, enjoy the beautifully landscaped grounds, which feature native plants and connect to the Silva Creek Botanical Gardens, and gather under the large, outdoor pavilion. The town also purchased the adjacent property to the north, which is part of the overall vision for retail opportunities and local economic development.

Gruber continuously stresses the importance of community collaboration, which she attributes to the project's ongoing success, not only in terms of fundraising, but also in the rapid rate at which the site is being developed.

"This is an incredible example of a project that is by the community and for the community," she said. "It's impossible to fully explain the depth of the volunteerism, generosity and creativity that we've seen demonstrated time and time again. It's very humbling and inspiring."

For more information about the project, please contact James Marshall, assistant town manager, at (575) 534-6348 or by email, asstmgr@silvercitynm.gov. For more information about Southwest New Mexico ACT, please contact Bridgette Johns, project coordinator, at (575) 654-3969, or info@swnmACT.org.