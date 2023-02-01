By Roger Lanse

Grant County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Oct. 8, 2022, at about 4:48 a.m., received a report from the Luna County Central Dispatch Agency that Deming Police Department officers were pursuing a stolen vehicle north on Highway 180 at MM 157 (3 miles north of Rifle Range Road) and requesting assistance from GCSO. Deputies were advised DPD had arrested a female, Jessica Lopez of Deming, from the stolen 2000 green Jeep Cherokee.

According to a GCSO offense report, deputies contacted the stolen vehicle at about 5:06 a.m. near the Apache Trejo driveway when the Jeep drove around their patrol units and continued north on 180. At approximately 5:09 a.m., as the pursuit passed the Gateway Motel, the two DPD units exited the pursuit and GCSO units took over. The stolen Jeep swerved from lane to lane at speeds up to 90 mph as the pursuit progressed past Caddell Crossing, Santa Clara traffic light intersection, and Casa Loma Road. At the intersection of Delk Drive, the report stated, the Jeep slowed to 15-30 mph and a male, later identified as Bill Albert Turner, 49, of Tucson, opened the passenger door and fell to the ground tumbling several times. While deputies stopped to care for that male other units continued to pursue the fleeing Jeep. EMS transported Turner to Gila Regional Medical Center where he was cleared.

The Jeep then turned onto Ranch Club Road where it drove through the Moose Club parking lot and crashed through a chain link fence attempting to escape. However, the Jeep became high-centered on some railroad ties and became entangled in the fence. The driver, later identified as Miguel Angel German Godinez, 30, also of Tucson, the report stated, said, “Y’all better get away,” and refused to comply with multiple commands and continued to drive back and forth in an attempt to evade the deputies. He was pepper-sprayed through an open rear side window and apprehended. Although EMS was called to administer first-aid, Godinez refused medical attention, but EMS advised he was “ok” and not needing immediate medical attention.

Following the arrest of Godinez, searches of his person and the Jeep yielded “hundreds” of blue M30 fentynal pills, many in small baggies of 10 pills each. Also seized were a single-shot .22 rifle, a green leafy substance believed to be marijuana, and a black wallet containing $655.

As Godinez was detained in a holding cell at GCSO, he was seen “grabbing at his crotch then pulling an item out of his left pant leg by his ankle. He then messes with the item before consuming some of its contents and then tried to conceal it in his rectum.”

Godinez was found to have an extraditable warrant out of the Arizona Department of Corrections, Tucson Regional Parole Office, for parole violation. He was also charged with trafficking a controlled substance, tampering with evidence, possession of a firearm by a felon, aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer, receiving or transferring stolen vehicles, and concealing identity. Turner was charged with trafficking a controlled substance and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Both men, the report said, have criminal histories involving violent narcotics charges, including 1st degree murder.

According to the report, Turner and Godinez were booked into the Grant County Detention Center. Homeland Securities Investigations expressed an interest in the case and GCSO and HIS are cooperating in the investigation. GCSO told the Beat that Gordinez is in custody in a Department of Corrections facility in Tucson and Turner was placed on house arrest and is currently a fugitive.