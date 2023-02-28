Lethal removal of feral cattle ends

Category: Front Page News Front Page News
Published: 28 February 2023 28 February 2023

Area closure to be lifted March 1

SILVER CITY, NM, Feb. 28, 2023 – The Gila National Forest has completed recent aerial operations to remove feral cattle within the boundaries of the Gila Wilderness using lethal methods. A total of 19 feral cattle were dispatched by a specialized USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) Wildlife Services team over three days of operations.

These feral cattle are not domesticated animals and pose a significant threat to public safety and natural resources. A closure order covering the area of operations will be lifted on March 1.

Searches were conducted with the naked eye and through thermal imagery, allowing crewmembers to see significant numbers of wildlife including elk, deer, javelina, and rabbits. The entire project area was searched at least four times, and no additional cattle were seen. The Forest Service will monitor the project area to help develop any future management actions.

"Ground-based and aerial removal efforts since October 2021 have substantially reduced the feral cattle population," said Camille Howes, Gila National Forest Supervisor. "We are committed to removing these feral cattle as safely, efficiently, and humanely as possible to ensure a Gila Wilderness that is safe and resilient for generations to come." She also expressed the Forest Service's commitment to working collaboratively with the ranching community, saying the Gila National Forest "will continue to coordinate with permittees in their efforts to locate, gather, and remove their branded cattle from areas where they are not authorized."

Due to the remote, rugged terrain and wild behavior of the cattle, about half of those removed using ground-based methods historically have not survived capture and removal due to stress or self-inflicted injury. The use of ground-based methods alone did not sustainably reduce the feral cattle population. The most efficient and humane way to deal with this issue is with the responsible lethal removal of the feral cattle.

All cattle dispatched in this month's operation will be left onsite to naturally decompose. No carcasses were shot adjacent to or in any waterbody or spring, designated hiking trail, or known culturally sensitive area. For additional information, visit the Gila National Forest website at https://www.fs.usda.gov/gila or contact Maribeth Pecotte at (575) 388-8211.

