[Editor's Note: This would usually go into 2023 New Mexico Legislative Session, but I believe it is so important for the county that I decided to post it to front page. It still has a way to go in the full House and Senate, without many days remaining, but hopefully, it will finally go through.]

Santa Fe – Today the NM House Government, Elections, and Indian Affairs Committee passed HJM 8, a measure that will annex Fort Bayard into the village of Santa Clara. HJM 8 is sponsored by Grant County Rep. Luis Terrazas, a long-time supporter of Fort Bayard and Grant County communities. Fort Bayard is the only historic fort in New Mexico that is registered as a national landmark.



"First, I want to thank the village of Santa Clara and its Mayor, Richard Bauch, our County Clerk Sheila Hudman, the town of Silver City, and Mayors of Bayard and Hurley and the many Fort Bayard volunteers for their support of this effort. Fort Bayard holds a special place in our community's heart. I think most of my neighbors have enjoyed using the public space and attended community events there," said State Rep. Luis Terrazas. "It is important for our community to have this historic venue stewarded by the Village of Santa Clara. This effort is something Santa Clara has long requested and will ensure that Fort Bayard is well maintained and remains open to our community for years to come."





Annexing Fort Bayard is important to the village of Santa Clara because it will allow for the village to apply for grants, and to work to repair utilities for future community use. The annexation does not relieve the state government of its responsibilities to the national landmark.



HJM 8 passed unanimously in the House Government, Elections, and Indian Affairs Committee. The measure now moves to the House Chamber for final passage.