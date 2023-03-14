By Roger Lanse

On Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at about 8:03 p.m., Santa Clara Police Department officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop at Highway 180 and Ft. Bayard Road on a black Nissan Altima headed east with no functioning taillights. According to an XCPD incident report, the driver of the Altima refused to pull over and instead reached speeds in excess of 100 mph as it headed toward Bayard. As the Nissan and pursuing police units approached Highway 180 and Joan Street in Bayard, the driver slammed on his brakes and slid to a stop. He then exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

Giving chase, one of the officers issued commands for the fleeing driver to stop but he would not, in the process falling down a couple of times. The officer made good on threats to tase the driver if he would not stop. The first tase was not effective, but the second made him fall to the ground where he was handcuffed by both officers. In between the two tasings, officers noticed the driver, who was facing away from them, throw a black Glock 19 toward a metal fence.

Although the driver remained silent when asked his name and why he had run, a wallet found on him identified him as Tyler Nicholas Cole, 27, with no address. The Glock was recovered and found to be fully loaded.

Cole was transported to Gila Regional Medical Center for evaluation as he had been tased, then transferred to the XCPD station and booked into the Grant County Detention Center. Cole was found to have an active felony warrant for his arrest. He has been charged with possession of a firearm by a felon; aggravated fleeing a law enforcement officer; resisting, evading, or obstructing an officer; tail lamps required; roadways laned for traffic; and improper use of registration, according to the report.

Cole remains in custody at GCDC, personnel there told the Beat.