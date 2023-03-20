Deming, NM – On March 17, 2023, at around 9:20 p.m., the New Mexico State Police investigated a crash in which a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in Luna County. The incident occurred on Interstate 10 eastbound near mile marker 102, east of Deming, New Mexico.
The initial investigation indicates Marcos Jaime Recarte-Osorio (72) of Pasadena California was in the middle of the roadway on Interstate 10 eastbound when he was struck by a passing vehicle. Mr. Recarte-Osorio sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Office of the Medical Investigator.
The driver who was uninjured in the crash, will not be named by the New Mexico State Police. Alcohol does not appear to be a contributing factor and seat belts appear to have been properly utilized. No additional information is available at this time.
This crash is being investigated by the New Mexico State Police.