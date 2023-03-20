TRAFFIC ALERT
NM 152 Roadway Closure
KINGSTON – The New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) is closing NM 152 "Geronimo Trail Scenic Byway" at 3 p.m. today due to a potential roadway failure. Large cracks in the asphalt were found and could lead to further road deterioration. The NMDOT is on site evaluating the roadway conditions, when the NM 152 is deemed safe, it will be reopened.
NM 152 will be closed at milepost 15 (San Lorenzo) to milepost 40 (Kingston). Detours will be in place guiding motorists from NM 152 to NM 61 and US 180 or NM 152 to NM 27 to NM 26 "Hatch Highway."
The New Mexico Department of Transportation is committed to the safety of the traveling public and appreciates your cooperation with this closure. For updated information visit: New Mexico Department of Transportation at www.nmroads.com or call 511.